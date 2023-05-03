Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the first half in a 0-1 win on the road in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full match in a 0-2 loss on the road.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 69 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Did not see any action in a crushing 0-4 loss on the road.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Remained on the bench during a 0-2 loss at home.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Did not play as he served out his suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Continuing to train with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench during a 3-2 win at home. He has only played one game since January.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Did not see any minutes in a 3-1 win at home.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

The youngster finally returned to the starting lineup and the team won 3-1.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Did not play as the team had a week off.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full 90 minutes and had his penalty blocked.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 45 minutes where the team lost the 2023 KNVB Beker Championship.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Saw 12 minutes of action in 2023 KNVB Beker Final where PSV won on penalties. There is also the possibilty he leaves PSV at the end of the season.

ON HIS WAY OUT?



“I have three or four serious offers and I no longer make the mistake of ignoring them and ending up on the bench. My last year at PSV￼? It could be”.￼ - ️ Erick Gutierrez

(Source: @trouw ️)



Where will we see Guti next season? pic.twitter.com/lyllgBzJBV — All Fútbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) May 1, 2023

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Once again was not part of the gameday roster.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 69 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 61 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw at home. This draw meant the team was not allowed to win the league title at home.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Napoli. Ochoa made seven saves to keep Napoli from scoring and winning the league at home.

| Guillermo Ochoa made EIGHT (8) SAVES for Salernitana to help stop Napoli’s early Scudetto celebrations…



This man LIVES for the big occasions pic.twitter.com/AVQ0unPEFF — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 30, 2023

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match and recorded an assist in a 3-1 win at home.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 52 minutes in a 0-1 loss in a match that was called off after 52 minutes of play due to weather.

Due to continued weather, tonight's game is concluded and the result stands due to league rules.#DTFO pic.twitter.com/XPbz57Nuqo — Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) April 29, 2023

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 52 minutes in a 0-1 loss in a match that was called after 52 minutes of play due to weather.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Has been cleared to play again after being out for some weeks due to a concussion.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 15 minutes in a 3-3 draw on the road.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played 45 minutes in a 3-2 win and celebrated her 100th game with the team.

¡La Capi! ©️@KentiRobles llegó a partidos disputados con el @realmadridfem.



Hoy jugó 45’ en el triunfo de 3-2 sobre el Madrid CFF. ⚽️#ConvocadasMX #TuCanchaLaEligesTú pic.twitter.com/jv05lyvSKu — Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) April 30, 2023

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!