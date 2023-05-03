Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the first half in a 0-1 win on the road in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played the full match in a 0-2 loss on the road.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Saw 69 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Did not see any action in a crushing 0-4 loss on the road.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Remained on the bench during a 0-2 loss at home.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Did not play as he served out his suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Continuing to train with the senior team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Remained on the bench during a 3-2 win at home. He has only played one game since January.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Did not see any minutes in a 3-1 win at home.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
The youngster finally returned to the starting lineup and the team won 3-1.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Did not play as the team had a week off.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full 90 minutes and had his penalty blocked.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played 45 minutes where the team lost the 2023 KNVB Beker Championship.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Saw 12 minutes of action in 2023 KNVB Beker Final where PSV won on penalties. There is also the possibilty he leaves PSV at the end of the season.
ON HIS WAY OUT?— All Fútbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) May 1, 2023
“I have three or four serious offers and I no longer make the mistake of ignoring them and ending up on the bench. My last year at PSV￼? It could be”.￼ - ️ Erick Gutierrez
(Source: @trouw ️)
Where will we see Guti next season? pic.twitter.com/lyllgBzJBV
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Once again was not part of the gameday roster.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played 69 minutes in a scoreless draw.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full match in a 1-1 draw at home.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Saw 61 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw at home. This draw meant the team was not allowed to win the league title at home.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Napoli. Ochoa made seven saves to keep Napoli from scoring and winning the league at home.
| Guillermo Ochoa made EIGHT (8) SAVES for Salernitana to help stop Napoli’s early Scudetto celebrations…— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 30, 2023
This man LIVES for the big occasions pic.twitter.com/AVQ0unPEFF
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match and recorded an assist in a 3-1 win at home.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played 52 minutes in a 0-1 loss in a match that was called off after 52 minutes of play due to weather.
Due to continued weather, tonight's game is concluded and the result stands due to league rules.#DTFO pic.twitter.com/XPbz57Nuqo— Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) April 29, 2023
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played 52 minutes in a 0-1 loss in a match that was called after 52 minutes of play due to weather.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Has been cleared to play again after being out for some weeks due to a concussion.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Played 15 minutes in a 3-3 draw on the road.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played 45 minutes in a 3-2 win and celebrated her 100th game with the team.
¡La Capi! ©️@KentiRobles llegó a partidos disputados con el @realmadridfem.— Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) April 30, 2023
Hoy jugó 45’ en el triunfo de 3-2 sobre el Madrid CFF. ⚽️#ConvocadasMX #TuCanchaLaEligesTú pic.twitter.com/jv05lyvSKu
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
