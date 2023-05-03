 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexicans Abroad

Erick Gutierrez and PSV defeated Jorge Sánchez/Edson Álvarez and Ajax in KNVB Cup Final.

Dutch Cup final”AFC Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the first half in a 0-1 win on the road in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full match in a 0-2 loss on the road.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 69 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Did not see any action in a crushing 0-4 loss on the road.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Remained on the bench during a 0-2 loss at home.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Did not play as he served out his suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Continuing to train with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench during a 3-2 win at home. He has only played one game since January.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Did not see any minutes in a 3-1 win at home.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

The youngster finally returned to the starting lineup and the team won 3-1.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Did not play as the team had a week off.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full 90 minutes and had his penalty blocked.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 45 minutes where the team lost the 2023 KNVB Beker Championship.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Saw 12 minutes of action in 2023 KNVB Beker Final where PSV won on penalties. There is also the possibilty he leaves PSV at the end of the season.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Once again was not part of the gameday roster.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 69 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 61 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw at home. This draw meant the team was not allowed to win the league title at home.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Napoli. Ochoa made seven saves to keep Napoli from scoring and winning the league at home.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match and recorded an assist in a 3-1 win at home.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 52 minutes in a 0-1 loss in a match that was called off after 52 minutes of play due to weather.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 52 minutes in a 0-1 loss in a match that was called after 52 minutes of play due to weather.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Has been cleared to play again after being out for some weeks due to a concussion.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 15 minutes in a 3-3 draw on the road.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played 45 minutes in a 3-2 win and celebrated her 100th game with the team.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!

