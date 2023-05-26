Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played 29 minutes in a 4-0 win in a Round of 16 match in the U.S. Open Cup.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played 60 minutes in a 0-2 win in the Round of 16 match in the U.S. Open Cup.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Saw 27 minutes of action and scored a goal in a 2-1 win at home. He was not part of the roster that played in the Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup as LAFC opted to take the “B” team.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played 72 minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
After receiving his first minutes in the last match, the Mexican international was left on the bench during a 1-1 draw.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full match and scored a goal in a 3-3 draw at home. The team is still in danger of being relegated to the second division.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Still training with the senior team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Did not see any minutes in a 1-0 win at home. His dad put up a recent tweet indicating the youngster might make a move soon.
⚪️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fb0yMHiryq— Ruben Flores ⚽️ (@Ruboflores) May 19, 2023
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Remained on the bench during a 2-2 draw on the road.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-3 win on the road.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full match in a 3-1 win at home.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Did not see any action in a 3-1 win at home.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Didn’t see any minutes in a 3-3 draw at home. With the end of the season nearing, it seemed as if the international was going to be leaving after receiving little minutes despite making a difference each time he stepped in the pitch. Now he might stay seeing as former head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy handed in his immediate resignation.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Did not see any minutes in what was most likely his last game with the team. Before his injury, Jimenez was the best player on the team and it’s sad he wasn’t given the chance to say goodbye the proper way.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played 61 minutes in a 2-0 win in the final of the Greek Cup.
Another for @orbelin90 in ! @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL & get the Greek Cup 2023 title today. pic.twitter.com/aV8VjMkis1— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 24, 2023
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-5 loss.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Still out due to injury.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full match in a 2-2 draw on the road.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a 1-1 draw. This result pushes the team to third place which most likely means the team will not win the league even though they led it for most of the season.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match in a 0-3 loss at home.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Saw 34 minutes of action in a 0-3 defeat at home.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Remained on the bench.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Did not see any action in a scoreless draw on the road.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played the full match in a 4-0 win in the semifinals of the Copa de Reina.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
