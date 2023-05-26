Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played 29 minutes in a 4-0 win in a Round of 16 match in the U.S. Open Cup.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played 60 minutes in a 0-2 win in the Round of 16 match in the U.S. Open Cup.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 27 minutes of action and scored a goal in a 2-1 win at home. He was not part of the roster that played in the Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup as LAFC opted to take the “B” team.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 72 minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

After receiving his first minutes in the last match, the Mexican international was left on the bench during a 1-1 draw.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 3-3 draw at home. The team is still in danger of being relegated to the second division.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Still training with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Did not see any minutes in a 1-0 win at home. His dad put up a recent tweet indicating the youngster might make a move soon.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench during a 2-2 draw on the road.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-3 win on the road.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 3-1 win at home.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Did not see any action in a 3-1 win at home.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Didn’t see any minutes in a 3-3 draw at home. With the end of the season nearing, it seemed as if the international was going to be leaving after receiving little minutes despite making a difference each time he stepped in the pitch. Now he might stay seeing as former head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy handed in his immediate resignation.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Did not see any minutes in what was most likely his last game with the team. Before his injury, Jimenez was the best player on the team and it’s sad he wasn’t given the chance to say goodbye the proper way.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 61 minutes in a 2-0 win in the final of the Greek Cup.

Another for @orbelin90 in ! @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL & get the Greek Cup 2023 title today. pic.twitter.com/aV8VjMkis1 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 24, 2023

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-5 loss.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Still out due to injury.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match in a 2-2 draw on the road.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw. This result pushes the team to third place which most likely means the team will not win the league even though they led it for most of the season.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 0-3 loss at home.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 34 minutes of action in a 0-3 defeat at home.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Did not see any action in a scoreless draw on the road.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full match in a 4-0 win in the semifinals of the Copa de Reina.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!