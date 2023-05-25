Mexico announce friendly against Guatemala June 7

Mexico have announced another friendly, the one that will open their summer activity, against Guatemala on June 7 th . The match will be played in Estadio Kraken in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, will include players from the Nations League preliminary list, and will be the first match of a packed summer, which will continue with a friendly against Cameroon before playing the Nations League Finals and then the 2023 Gold Cup.

While there had been rumors Mexico were set to play a friendly prior to the Cameroon match against Trinidad and Tobago, in the end it’s Guatemala who’ll be Mexico’s first rival. It’ll be the fourth match under new coach Diego Cocca and the second one played in Mexico, the first being the Nations League match against Jamaica in Estadio Azteca. After winning in his debut against Suriname, he’s had two consecutive draws, against Jamaica and the United States. No word yet on the team that will play although it’s expected to be chosen from the preliminary list of 40 players that was named for the Nations League Final tournament. Probably a mix of Liga MX players and Euro based players already in camp.