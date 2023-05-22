Mexico preliminary list leaked for Nations League Finals

Mexico gave their preliminary 40-man roster for the CONCACAF Nations League. The team will be cut to a final 23-player squad, but the players must come out of this list given. Mexico will play the semifinal on June 15 th in Paradise, Nevada. Depending on the result, they will either play the final or the 3 rd place match on June 18 th .

The list made by National Team coach Diego Cocca was the following:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Salerrnitana), Carlos Acevedo (Santos), Luis Malagon (America), Jose Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana), Miguel Jimenez (Chivas).

Defenders: Cesar Montes (Espanyol), Julian Araujo (Barcelona), Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Johan Vazquez (Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Israel Reyes (America), Jesus Orozco (Chivas), Omar Campos (Santos), Nestor Araujo (Chivas), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigres), Gilberto Sepulveda (Chivas), Victor Guzman (Monterrey).

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Diego Lainez (Tigres), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Aldo Rocha (Atlas), Alan Cervantes (Santos), Fernando Beltran (Chivas), Luis Romo (Monterrey).

Forwards: Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton), Jesus Corona (Sevilla), Henry Martin (America), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca), Ozziel Herrera (Atlas).

The most notable omission was current Serie A champion Hirving Lozano, although it’s not a surprise as he is set to miss the last games of Napoli’s winning season because of an injury and will probably be out the whole summer. Other names missing are Javier Hernandez (probably because of LA Galaxy’s lackluster start) and Liga MX players like Marcel Ruiz and Erik Lira.