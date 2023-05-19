Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Did not play as he served a suspension stemming from receiving a red card the previous week.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Came on in the second half in a 0-2 loss on the road.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 67 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 45 minutes in a 3-1 win at home. He also made official his retirement from the national team.

Ya lo había dicho hace tiempo pero no me había parado a dar las gracias por todo lo vivido en estos 16 años en @miseleccionmx ! .. imposible expresar con palabras lo agradecido y privilegiado que me siento!! pic.twitter.com/Ju5lNaw4iB — Andrés Guardado (@AGuardado18) May 16, 2023

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Made an appearance after being out for 9 months due to injury where he scored the third goal of the night to seal the win.

What a comeback!



Jesús "Tecatito" Corona is back at the big stage and he did it with a goal. ⚽️✨



So happy for you. pic.twitter.com/iTQ92WJr7b — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 14, 2023

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a 1-4 loss at home. The team has to win every game that remains if they want to keep their place in the first division.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Celebrated the league title with Barcelona as he continues to practice with the first team waiting for next season to make his appearance in Europe.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Did not see any playing time in a 1-1 draw.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Did not see any action in a 1-1 draw at home.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played 89 minutes and scored a goal in a 3-0 win at home where Feyenoord were crowned league champions.

¡CON LA BANDERA DE MÉXICO BIEN ORGULLOSO!



⭐ ¡CELEBRA SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ EL TÍTULO DEL FEYENOORD!



https://t.co/3qpARd9NJI pic.twitter.com/X9M9jaTzOY — Futbol Picante (@futpicante) May 14, 2023

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 3-2 win on the road. This match was originally scheduled to be played this past Sunday but was abandoned due to safety issues.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Did not see any action in a 3-2 win on the road. This match was originally scheduled to be played this past Sunday but was abandoned due to safety issues.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Saw the final minutes of action in a 2-1 win at home.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saw his first minutes with the team after not being part of the roster for six consecutive matches.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Was a substitute in the second half where he scored a goal and helped the team win the league title along with head coach Matias Almeyda.

#DEPORTES ⚽ I Con el #título obtenido el fin de semana pasado en la Super Liga de #Grecia, #OrbelínPineda se convirtió en apenas el tercer #futbolista mexicano en ganara un torneo de 3Liga en aquel país europeo, uniéndose a #AlanPulido y #NeryCastillo.https://t.co/Z9jaWGrqzi — El Capitalino Mx (@MxCapitalino) May 16, 2023

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 0-2 loss on the road.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Out due to a grade two sprain in his left knee.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 0-3 loss.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the entire match in a 2-1 win at home.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Did not play due to COVID Protocol.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench during a 2-1 win at home.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 23 minutes in a 0-1 loss at home after a controversial penalty call late in the game.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Did not see any action in a 3-2 win at home.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad. there may have been some news missed. If you feel that’s the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!