Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full 90 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full match in a 1-3 loss at home. This puts the team in 13th place in the Western Conference.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 75 minutes of action in a 1-2 loss on the road.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 82 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Was not included in the gameday roster due to a fever.

¡Baja de último momento!



'Tecatito' Corona no va a estar disponible con el Sevilla para enfrentar al Espanyol. ❌https://t.co/YnxopqE4j2 — TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) May 3, 2023

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the whole match in a 2-3 loss on the road.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Continues to train with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Once again was on the bench for the entire game.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench for the entire game.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Rumors have circulated Barcelona B are interested in the youngster.

EXCLUSIVA Jesús Alcántar | Barcelona



- Barcelona propone oferta formal por la cesión del central mexicano. Para el Barça B.

- Sporting CP tiene opción de compra hasta el 30 de mayo. TIC TOC.

Necaxa responde VENTA o NADA. A cualquier club europeo. pic.twitter.com/2K6ITW8XNs — Kery!News (@KeryNews) May 8, 2023

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Scored a brace on the road in a 2-0 win.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the entire match in a scoreless draw.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Saw 16 minutes of action in a 0-0 draw.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Was not included in the game day roster. This is the sixth consecutive game he’s not called up.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Saw 68 minutes of action and provided an assist in a 2-1 win.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the entire match and scored his first goal in Europe.

EL GOL de Johan Vásquez #CremoneseSpezia pic.twitter.com/mW61R0uqdL — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 7, 2023

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Was subbed out during the first half with a left knee injury due to a collision. It’s been confirmed he suffered a grade two sprain in his knee. No timeline was given for his return.

@HirvingLozano70 suffers grade two knee sprainhttps://t.co/IfkXGHSuby — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 10, 2023

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss on the road.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-2 loss on the road.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 0-2 loss.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench during a 0-2 loss.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Saw 21 minutes of action in a 3-2 win at home.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full match in a 2-0 win.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!