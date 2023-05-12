 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexicans Abroad

As the season winds down in Europe, players score their first goal, win titles and break records set by previous Mexican internationals.

By melissacastro
SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A TIM Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full 90 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full match in a 1-3 loss at home. This puts the team in 13th place in the Western Conference.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 75 minutes of action in a 1-2 loss on the road.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 82 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Was not included in the gameday roster due to a fever.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the whole match in a 2-3 loss on the road.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Continues to train with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Once again was on the bench for the entire game.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Remained on the bench for the entire game.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Rumors have circulated Barcelona B are interested in the youngster.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Scored a brace on the road in a 2-0 win.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the entire match in a scoreless draw.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Saw 16 minutes of action in a 0-0 draw.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Was not included in the game day roster. This is the sixth consecutive game he’s not called up.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Saw 68 minutes of action and provided an assist in a 2-1 win.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the entire match and scored his first goal in Europe.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Was subbed out during the first half with a left knee injury due to a collision. It’s been confirmed he suffered a grade two sprain in his knee. No timeline was given for his return.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss on the road.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-2 loss on the road.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 0-2 loss.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Remained on the bench during a 0-2 loss.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Saw 21 minutes of action in a 3-2 win at home.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full match in a 2-0 win.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!

