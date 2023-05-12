Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the full 90 minutes in a scoreless draw.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played the full match in a 1-3 loss at home. This puts the team in 13th place in the Western Conference.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Saw 75 minutes of action in a 1-2 loss on the road.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played 82 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Was not included in the gameday roster due to a fever.
¡Baja de último momento!— TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) May 3, 2023
'Tecatito' Corona no va a estar disponible con el Sevilla para enfrentar al Espanyol. ❌https://t.co/YnxopqE4j2
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the whole match in a 2-3 loss on the road.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Continues to train with the senior team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Once again was on the bench for the entire game.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Remained on the bench for the entire game.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Rumors have circulated Barcelona B are interested in the youngster.
EXCLUSIVA Jesús Alcántar | Barcelona— Kery!News (@KeryNews) May 8, 2023
- Barcelona propone oferta formal por la cesión del central mexicano. Para el Barça B.
- Sporting CP tiene opción de compra hasta el 30 de mayo. TIC TOC.
Necaxa responde VENTA o NADA. A cualquier club europeo. pic.twitter.com/2K6ITW8XNs
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Scored a brace on the road in a 2-0 win.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the entire match in a scoreless draw.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Saw 16 minutes of action in a 0-0 draw.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Was not included in the game day roster. This is the sixth consecutive game he’s not called up.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Saw 68 minutes of action and provided an assist in a 2-1 win.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the entire match and scored his first goal in Europe.
EL GOL de Johan Vásquez #CremoneseSpezia pic.twitter.com/mW61R0uqdL— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 7, 2023
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Was subbed out during the first half with a left knee injury due to a collision. It’s been confirmed he suffered a grade two sprain in his knee. No timeline was given for his return.
@HirvingLozano70 suffers grade two knee sprainhttps://t.co/IfkXGHSuby— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 10, 2023
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full match in a 1-2 loss on the road.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a 1-2 loss.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-2 loss on the road.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match in a 0-2 loss.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Remained on the bench during a 0-2 loss.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Saw 21 minutes of action in a 3-2 win at home.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played the full match in a 2-0 win.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
