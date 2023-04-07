Mexicans Abroad is back after international break

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the full match in a loss on the road.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Ready to play against Houston this week as he has been out for weeks due to injury.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Played the entire match in a 0-3 win in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Did not play due to yellow card accumulation suspension.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Remained on the bench in a 0-2 win on the road.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full match in a 2-1 loss on the road. With this loss, Espanyol sit at the bottom of the table in danger of relegation.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Continues to train with the first team until he is eligible to play next season.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Did not play in a 1-1 draw.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Played 66 minutes in a 1-0 win.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Did not see any action in a 1-1 draw.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played the full game and scored a goal in a 1-2 loss at home.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full game in a 1-2 win as the team make their way to the KNVB Beker Final.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full game in a 1-2 win on the road as the team make their way to the KNVB Beker Final.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played the full game and scored a goal helping his team advance to the KNVB Beker Final.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Did not see any action in a 1-1 draw on the road.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Saw 75 minutes of action and scored the winning goal in a 0-1 win on the road.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full game in a loss at home.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Saw 22 minutes of action in a 0-4 loss.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full game in a 1-1 draw.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a 2-1 win at home.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played 84 minutes and scored a goal in a 1-2 win on the road.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match and scored a goal in a 1-2 win on the road.
The dynamic duo makes history, marking the first time two Mexican players have scored in the same game for a team in the NWSL pic.twitter.com/lpNqFr4pMX— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 1, 2023
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign —> Loan (UMF Selfoss - Iceland)
Went on loan to Iceland for a three month period.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Played 25 minutes in her debut with the team as they went on to win on the road.
Katie Johnson: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Scored the winning goal in the final minutes of the game.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played the entire match in a 3-0 win at home.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Remained on the bench during a 1-2 win on the road.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
