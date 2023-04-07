Mexicans Abroad is back after international break

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a loss on the road.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Ready to play against Houston this week as he has been out for weeks due to injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played the entire match in a 0-3 win in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Did not play due to yellow card accumulation suspension.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Remained on the bench in a 0-2 win on the road.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a 2-1 loss on the road. With this loss, Espanyol sit at the bottom of the table in danger of relegation.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Continues to train with the first team until he is eligible to play next season.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Did not play in a 1-1 draw.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Played 66 minutes in a 1-0 win.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Did not see any action in a 1-1 draw.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played the full game and scored a goal in a 1-2 loss at home.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full game in a 1-2 win as the team make their way to the KNVB Beker Final.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full game in a 1-2 win on the road as the team make their way to the KNVB Beker Final.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played the full game and scored a goal helping his team advance to the KNVB Beker Final.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Did not see any action in a 1-1 draw on the road.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Saw 75 minutes of action and scored the winning goal in a 0-1 win on the road.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full game in a loss at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 22 minutes of action in a 0-4 loss.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full game in a 1-1 draw.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 2-1 win at home.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played 84 minutes and scored a goal in a 1-2 win on the road.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 1-2 win on the road.

The dynamic duo makes history, marking the first time two Mexican players have scored in the same game for a team in the NWSL pic.twitter.com/lpNqFr4pMX — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 1, 2023

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign —> Loan (UMF Selfoss - Iceland)

Went on loan to Iceland for a three month period.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played 25 minutes in her debut with the team as they went on to win on the road.

Katie Johnson: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Scored the winning goal in the final minutes of the game.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the entire match in a 3-0 win at home.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Remained on the bench during a 1-2 win on the road.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!