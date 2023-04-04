Mexico placed in Group B for 2023 Maurice Revello Tournament

Mexico announced that their U-21 team will take part in the 2023 Maurice Revello Tournament (aka Toulon Tournament) to take place from June 5-18. Mexico were placed in Group B along with Australia, Togo and Qatar. The group winners will qualify to the semifinals along with the best 2 nd placed team. El Tri won their only tournament in 2012, but have finished 3 rd in the last two editions (2019 and 2022).

After not making the 2023 U-20 World Cup, Mexico will have to expand to have activity for many of the lost generations. This even more so after FIFA decided to take the hosting duties of the U-20 2023 World Cup to Indonesia and Mexico failing to even show interest in hosting. This would not only give the team a chance to play the competition, but to prepare for the hosting of the 2026 World Cup. Now it looks like Argentina, who also failed to qualify to the U-20 World Cup, will host the competition and get to play because of it. Mexico will probably use a lot of those players in this U-21 team as they hope to grab their 2 nd title. While Mexico have participated for years, they only won the competition in 2012, where they defeated Turkey in the final. That same team would later in the year win the Olympic Gold Medal in the most important result in Mexico’s youth team history.