Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a 1-0 win at home.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Scored a goal in a 2-0 win at home.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 20 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw on the road.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Saw 45 minutes of action in a 2-3 loss on the road.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Remained on the bench. The last time he played a game was in August of 2022.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a scoreless draw. The team is still fighting relegation.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Still continues to practice with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Once again remained on the bench during a 1-2 win on the road.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Played in the final minutes of a 1-2 loss on the road.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played 84 minutes and scored a goal in a 3-1 win. This makes 20 goals in his debut season in Europe where the last Mexican international to also reach 20 goals was ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.

¡IGUALA SU RÉCORD!



Santiago Gimenez acaba de igualar el récord de Chicharito, 20 goles en su temporada de debut en europa! pic.twitter.com/H9Vwk1WuGl — Jovenes Futbolistas MX (@Jovenesfutmx) April 23, 2023

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Did not play due to yellow card accumulation.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Saw 85 minutes of action in a 0-3 defeat.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Saw 24 minutes of action in a 3-0 win.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Once again was not part of the gameday roster.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 88 minutes in a 1-3 win on the road.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 0-3 loss on the road.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 68 minutes in a 0-1 win on the road.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match in a 3-0 win at home as the team continues to fight relegation.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Saw 79 minutes of action in a scoreless draw.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a scoreless draw.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Still in concussion protocol.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Played the final minutes in a 0-2 defeat at home.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the final minutes in a 2-1 win at home.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!