Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the full match in a 1-0 win at home.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Scored a goal in a 2-0 win at home.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Saw 20 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw on the road.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Saw 45 minutes of action in a 2-3 loss on the road.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Remained on the bench. The last time he played a game was in August of 2022.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full match in a scoreless draw. The team is still fighting relegation.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Still continues to practice with the senior team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Once again remained on the bench during a 1-2 win on the road.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Played in the final minutes of a 1-2 loss on the road.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played 84 minutes and scored a goal in a 3-1 win. This makes 20 goals in his debut season in Europe where the last Mexican international to also reach 20 goals was ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.
¡IGUALA SU RÉCORD!— Jovenes Futbolistas MX (@Jovenesfutmx) April 23, 2023
Santiago Gimenez acaba de igualar el récord de Chicharito, 20 goles en su temporada de debut en europa! pic.twitter.com/H9Vwk1WuGl
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Did not play due to yellow card accumulation.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Saw 85 minutes of action in a 0-3 defeat.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Saw 24 minutes of action in a 3-0 win.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Once again was not part of the gameday roster.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played 88 minutes in a 1-3 win on the road.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full match in a 0-3 loss on the road.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Played 68 minutes in a 0-1 win on the road.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full match in a 3-0 win at home as the team continues to fight relegation.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Saw 79 minutes of action in a scoreless draw.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match in a scoreless draw.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Still in concussion protocol.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Played the final minutes in a 0-2 defeat at home.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played the final minutes in a 2-1 win at home.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
