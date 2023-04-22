CONCACAF announces Mexico’s Gold Cup schedule

Days after making the draw for the 2023 Gold Cup, CONCACAF announced the schedule and venues for the matches in a strange way of doing things. Mexico has been drawn in Group B, the toughest group of the tournament, along with Haiti, Honduras, and Qatar. Mexico will start their tournament facing Honduras on June 25th in NRG Stadium in Houston. Mexico will then travel to Arizona to face Haiti on June 29th in State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Mexico will close out their group stage participation in the Bay Area when they face Qatar in Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara on July 2nd.

In a very expected move, CONCACAF has settled thing so that Mexico will play in cities with big Mexican communities which are expected to be full of support for Mexico, all of them west of the Mississippi River. Mexico will have a tough start facing Honduras in their first match before going against Haiti in what should be the slightly easier rival before closing out in a tough match against Qatar, which could decide who wins the group or worse yet, who qualifies to the Quarterfinals. This is a different route from the 2021 tournament where Mexico played all their group stage matches in the Dallas Metro Area. If Mexico makes it to the Quarterfinals, they will play go back to that area as the match will be in Arlington, Texas. The semifinals will be hosted in San Diego, while the final will be in Los Angeles in SoFi Stadium.