Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Did not play as he was serving a suspension from receiving a red card last game.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played the full match in a 2-3 loss at home in ‘El Trafico.’
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Saw 71 minutes and scored a brace in a 2-3 win in ‘El Trafico.’
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played 89 minutes in a 3-1 win at home.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Was an unused sub in a 0-2 win on the road.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the entire match and scored his first goal in Europe.
Jamás olvidaré este partido por haber logrado mi primer gol en el @RCDEspanyol pero lo único que queremos todos es sacar al equipo de donde está así que solo pienso en seguir trabajando para que vuelvan las victorias. Juntos lo conseguiremos. pic.twitter.com/lhhmpseEgF— César Montes (@CJasib) April 15, 2023
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Is still training with the senior team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Once again remained on the bench in a 2-1 win at home.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Saw 26 minutes of action in a scoreless draw at home.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Once again remained on the bench.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Saw 80 minutes of action and scored a goal in a 3-0 win. Was also named the Player of the Month and accidentally broke the trophy.
Santi Giménez fue reconocido como el MVP del mes en el Feyenoord. El premio no tiene este diseño exótico. El tema fue que se le entregaron, se le cayó y se hizo pedazos. Rompiendo arcos rivales, rompiendo trofeos. El mexicano está rompiendo todo. NUESTRO BEBOTE. pic.twitter.com/uHbCbKhLzd— Invictos (@InvictosSomos) April 18, 2023
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the entire match and assisted in the goal teammate Jorge Sanchez scored.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the entire match including a goal and an assist. Was named Player of the Match.
Rey Sánchez! #KingOfTheMatch x #ajaemm pic.twitter.com/dp0e9udwpf— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 16, 2023
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played the entire 90 minutes in a 2-3 win on the road.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Once again left off the gameday roster.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
The team did not play over the weekend. Their next game is April 23rd.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the entire match in a 1-0 win at home.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Played 56 minutes in a 1-1 draw, 1-2 aggregate, and the team was eliminated from the Champions League.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the entire match in a 1-1 draw and recorded four saves.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the entire match in a 5-2 win.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match and scored the goal to level the game. Named the Player of the Match.
Goals in back-to-back games @Maria17_7 is your @budweiserusa Player of the Match!#DTFO pic.twitter.com/xcnKueiM9a— Houston Dash (@HoustonDash) April 15, 2023
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Played the full match in a 1-1 draw on the road.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Was out due to concussion protocol.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign —> Loan (UMF Selfoss - Iceland)
Did not play.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
Did not see any minutes in a 2-2 draw at home.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played the entire match in a 1-3 win on the road.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
