Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Did not play as he was serving a suspension from receiving a red card last game.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played the full match in a 2-3 loss at home in ‘El Trafico.’

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 71 minutes and scored a brace in a 2-3 win in ‘El Trafico.’

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 89 minutes in a 3-1 win at home.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Was an unused sub in a 0-2 win on the road.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the entire match and scored his first goal in Europe.

Jamás olvidaré este partido por haber logrado mi primer gol en el @RCDEspanyol pero lo único que queremos todos es sacar al equipo de donde está así que solo pienso en seguir trabajando para que vuelvan las victorias. Juntos lo conseguiremos. pic.twitter.com/lhhmpseEgF — César Montes (@CJasib) April 15, 2023

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Is still training with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Once again remained on the bench in a 2-1 win at home.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Saw 26 minutes of action in a scoreless draw at home.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Once again remained on the bench.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Saw 80 minutes of action and scored a goal in a 3-0 win. Was also named the Player of the Month and accidentally broke the trophy.

Santi Giménez fue reconocido como el MVP del mes en el Feyenoord. El premio no tiene este diseño exótico. El tema fue que se le entregaron, se le cayó y se hizo pedazos. Rompiendo arcos rivales, rompiendo trofeos. El mexicano está rompiendo todo. NUESTRO BEBOTE. pic.twitter.com/uHbCbKhLzd — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) April 18, 2023

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the entire match and assisted in the goal teammate Jorge Sanchez scored.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the entire match including a goal and an assist. Was named Player of the Match.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played the entire 90 minutes in a 2-3 win on the road.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Once again left off the gameday roster.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

The team did not play over the weekend. Their next game is April 23rd.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the entire match in a 1-0 win at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 56 minutes in a 1-1 draw, 1-2 aggregate, and the team was eliminated from the Champions League.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the entire match in a 1-1 draw and recorded four saves.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the entire match in a 5-2 win.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match and scored the goal to level the game. Named the Player of the Match.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw on the road.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Was out due to concussion protocol.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign —> Loan (UMF Selfoss - Iceland)

Did not play.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

Did not see any minutes in a 2-2 draw at home.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the entire match in a 1-3 win on the road.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!