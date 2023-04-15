Mexico drawn in Group of Death for 2023 Gold Cup

Mexico will have a tougher task than usual in the 2023 Gold Cup. They were placed in Group B, considered the Group of Death in the tournament along with Haiti, Honduras and Qatar. The order of play and the venues will be determined later as Mexico are presented with a tough hurdle at the precise moment their level of play isn’t at its best.

Mexico come into the tournament as the second ranked team and thus placed in Group B instead of the normal Group A. El Tri seemed to have a good run of luck when it got the weakest team in pot B in Haiti, but it ran out fast when they drew the toughest opponents in both Pot C and D. While there have been accusations that Mexico have been “favored” by CONCACAF at past editions in these draws, this wasn’t the case today, especially when Mexico failed to get one of the preliminary teams (teams that will have to play a preliminary playoff match to advance) and instead got current AFC champions Qatar. Instead, teams like Canada got the easier draw and Mexico will have to be in top form from the start. In a very CONCACAF move, no word was given on the order of the matches or the venues, as it’s expected the officials will hand pick those in their best interest. A tough road ahead for a team that right now needs the Gold Cup title more than it’s needed it for a while.