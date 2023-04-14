Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played 94 minutes before being sent off after receiving a second yellow.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Made his return to the field in a 0-3 loss after being out weeks due to injury.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Played the full match and scored two goals in a 3-0 win in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Remained on the bench in a 0-2 loss at home.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Was not included in the list of players for the Europa League match due to another injury that head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar confirmed.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full match in a 1-2 loss.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Still practicing with the senior team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Did not play in a 0-1 win on the road.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Scored his first goal for the team in a 1-3 win on the road.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Did not see any minutes this past week. This makes three straight games without any minutes for the youngster.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played the full match in a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full match in a 4-0 win at home.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played 87 minutes and recorded an assist in a 4-0 win at home.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played the full match and scored a goal in a 4-0 win at home.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Was not part of the gameday roster.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played the entire match in a 1-2 loss, but still moved onto the Greek Cup Final based on a 4-2 aggregate score.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Did not see any action in a 2-3 win on the road.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Played 69 minutes in a 0-1 loss in the Champions League.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full match and recorded 10 saves in a 1-1 draw.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a loss on the road.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
On international duty.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
On international duty.
Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Left France after 2 years and joined the Houston Dash.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign —> Loan (UMF Selfoss - Iceland)
On international break.
Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City
On international break.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
On international duty.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
