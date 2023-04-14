Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played 94 minutes before being sent off after receiving a second yellow.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Made his return to the field in a 0-3 loss after being out weeks due to injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played the full match and scored two goals in a 3-0 win in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Remained on the bench in a 0-2 loss at home.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Was not included in the list of players for the Europa League match due to another injury that head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar confirmed.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Still practicing with the senior team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Did not play in a 0-1 win on the road.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Scored his first goal for the team in a 1-3 win on the road.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Did not see any minutes this past week. This makes three straight games without any minutes for the youngster.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played the full match in a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 4-0 win at home.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 87 minutes and recorded an assist in a 4-0 win at home.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 4-0 win at home.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Was not part of the gameday roster.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played the entire match in a 1-2 loss, but still moved onto the Greek Cup Final based on a 4-2 aggregate score.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Did not see any action in a 2-3 win on the road.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 69 minutes in a 0-1 loss in the Champions League.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match and recorded 10 saves in a 1-1 draw.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a loss on the road.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

On international duty.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

On international duty.

Emily Alvarado: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Left France after 2 years and joined the Houston Dash.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign —> Loan (UMF Selfoss - Iceland)

On international break.

Scarlett Camberos: USA - NWSL - Angel City

On international break.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

On international duty.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!