América welcome León at home as both teams battle for top of the table

With the international break now over, Club América host León at Estadio Azteca with only five games remaining in the regular season, where every point matters. Both teams need a win in order to retain their spot in the top 4 and head into the final weeks with momentum.

Club América head into tonight’s game with two consecutive wins, their latest against main rival Guadalajara. The Águilas took full control of the game from the minute the whistle blew, and ended the night with 4-2. A horrible night for Chivas but a great one for América who could’ve scored more goals had they not taken their foot off the pedal in the second half. Thankfully, they were able to maintain the lead and all three points.

Club León on the other hand, did not have a dominating game last week as they faced last placed Mazatlan, where it wasn’t until the 80 th minute that Larcamón’s side found the winner and took home all three points. It’s a bit worrisome seeing they had a tough time against the worst team in the league, but a win is a win.

The last time América and León met was in the sixth week of the Apertura 2022, where León defeated the Águilas 3-2 thanks to a last minute penalty in the 15 th minute of stoppage time. No, that was not a typo, the game really did go 15 minutes into stoppage time. Typical Liga MX. Between the two teams, León will have the higher hill to climb only because they visit the Azteca, a very tough environment to play in. One of the ways they can win is if they return to their backline of five, as they’ll need as much defense as possible to hold back the Águila offense. The teams that have defeated and drawn with America have shown a strong defense that has visibly frustrated Club América. They may have a high caliber offense, but once they’re frustrated, getting even a shot on target is difficult. If León’s defense can manage that essential backline of five, they should be able to at least leave Mexico City with a point.

Time: 6:05 PM PT/ 7:05 PM CT (LOCAL)/ 9:05 PM ET

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Úrsula Coapa, Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico

TV: USA-Univision, TUDN, TUDN App (Subscription), FuboTV (Subscription) MEX-Canal 5, TUDN, ViX+