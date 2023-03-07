Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played 90 minutes in a 0-3 loss.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Out due to injury. The timeline for his return is unknown.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Played 65 minutes and scored a goal in a 3-2 win in the home opener.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Saw 10 minutes of action in a scoreless draw.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Has not made the gameday roster, but is practicing with the team.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full match in a 1-2 loss on the road.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Is still practicing with the first team, a positive sign for the youngster who will hopefully make his debut soon.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
After three months of inactivity, Flores made the starting XI and played 57 minutes in a 0-1 loss on the road.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Saw 20 minutes of action after being out for weeks due to injury.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Played the full 90 minutes.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played 90 minutes in a 1-0 win at home.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played 90 minutes in a 1-0 home win.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Remained on the bench.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played 26 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saw 62 minutes of action in a 1-0 home victory.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played 76 minutes in a 3-0 win.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full match in a 2-3 loss.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Saw 71 minutes of action in a 0-1 loss.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full 90 minutes in a scoreless draw.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match and provided an assist in a 2-2 draw.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Still in the middle of preseason.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Still in the middle of preseason.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
Still in the middle of preseason.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Remained on the bench.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Remained on the bench.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
