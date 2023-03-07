Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played 90 minutes in a 0-3 loss.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out due to injury. The timeline for his return is unknown.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played 65 minutes and scored a goal in a 3-2 win in the home opener.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Saw 10 minutes of action in a scoreless draw.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Has not made the gameday roster, but is practicing with the team.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss on the road.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Is still practicing with the first team, a positive sign for the youngster who will hopefully make his debut soon.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

After three months of inactivity, Flores made the starting XI and played 57 minutes in a 0-1 loss on the road.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Saw 20 minutes of action after being out for weeks due to injury.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played the full 90 minutes.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played 90 minutes in a 1-0 win at home.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 90 minutes in a 1-0 home win.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Remained on the bench.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 26 minutes in a 1-0 win on the road.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saw 62 minutes of action in a 1-0 home victory.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 76 minutes in a 3-0 win.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 2-3 loss.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 71 minutes of action in a 0-1 loss.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full 90 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match and provided an assist in a 2-2 draw.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Still in the middle of preseason.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Still in the middle of preseason.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Still in the middle of preseason.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Remained on the bench.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Remained on the bench.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!