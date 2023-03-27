Antonio “Turco” Mohamed named as new Pumas Head Coach

Pumas has officially named Antonio “Turco” Mohamed as their new coach, replacing Rafael Puente Jr. who was relieved of his duties on March 20. Mohamed is a three-time Liga MX winning coach, who last coached in Atletico Mineiro in Brasil, and will return to Mexico after a title winning spell in Monterrey. The signing seems to be a boost for Pumas’ fans, who will get a high profile head coach for the team, something that isn’t common for Pumas as they typically hire coaches with a certain relation during his player’s career with the team.

Antonio Mohamed has a long history with Mexico. After a spell in Argentina where he had enough talent to be part of Argentina’s Copa America winning squad in 1991, he made his most famous move to Mexico with Toros Neza. He lead the club to a final in 1997 and became famous throughout the country. Mohamed then played the remainder of his career in Mexico with clubs like Monterrey, Atlante, Celaya, and Irapuato. Mohamed then started his successful coaching career in Mexico with Zacatepec, later moving to Monarcas Morelia. He then had a number of jobs before returning to Argentina to Huracan, the club where he came from. In Argentina he eventually went to Independiente where he won the Copa Sudamericana in 2010. He eventually returned to Mexico with Tijuana, where he coached the team to their only Liga MX title in 2012. After another short spell at Huracan, Mohamed got his most high profile job when he was named head coach of Club America. With America he won a Liga MX title in 2014. Unfortunately for him, he had a troubling relationship with some players and specially sporting director Ricardo Pelaez. Still he was able to give the title just as he left, eventually going to Monterrey. Mohamed won a Copa MX cup with Rayados but then traveled to Spain to Coach Celta de Vigo. After that job he returned to Huracan before returning to Monterrey where he would win another Copa MX, but more importantly a third Liga MX title in 2019. He wouldn’t return to the Club in 2020 before going to Atletico Mineiro in 2022, and now is back in Mexico with Pumas.

Mohamed will have a tough job ahead of him and with the tournament being so advanced, it seems he will not be able to turn things around this season. That said, he could be one of the candidates for next season, depending on the signings done during the summer break. Pumas will travel to Queretaro before closing out their season with three matches in Mexico City, at home against Atletico San Luis and Toluca and away to Club America in Estadio Azteca.