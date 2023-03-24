Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the full match and scored the game winning goal in a 2-1 win.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Still out due to a hamstring injury.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Saw 66 minutes of action in a scoreless draw.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played the full match and received a yellow card which means he will have to sit out next week’s match.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Was an unused sub and will hopefully make his return after being out for months due to injury.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full match in a 1-3 loss.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Continues to train with the first team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Remained on the bench during a 1-0 win.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Played only 17 minutes in a scoreless draw.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Was once again called up to practice with the first team and will hopefully soon make his first appearance with them as well.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played the full match and scored a goal in a 3-2 win over the weekend.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full match and scored a goal in a 2-3 loss.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played 88 minutes in a 2-3 loss over the weekend.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Remained on the bench during a 1-1 draw.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saw 90 minutes of action in a 2-4 loss.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played the full match in a scoreless draw.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full match in a 1-1 draw.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Played 65 minutes in a 0-4 win on the road.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Saw 90 minutes of action in a 2-2 draw at home.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a 1-1 draw.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the final days of preseason as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the final days of preseason as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
In the final days of preseason as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Did not see any minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
There was no match last week.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
