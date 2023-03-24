Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match and scored the game winning goal in a 2-1 win.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Still out due to a hamstring injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Saw 66 minutes of action in a scoreless draw.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played the full match and received a yellow card which means he will have to sit out next week’s match.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Was an unused sub and will hopefully make his return after being out for months due to injury.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a 1-3 loss.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Continues to train with the first team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench during a 1-0 win.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Played only 17 minutes in a scoreless draw.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Was once again called up to practice with the first team and will hopefully soon make his first appearance with them as well.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 3-2 win over the weekend.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 2-3 loss.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 88 minutes in a 2-3 loss over the weekend.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Remained on the bench during a 1-1 draw.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saw 90 minutes of action in a 2-4 loss.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played the full match in a scoreless draw.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 65 minutes in a 0-4 win on the road.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Saw 90 minutes of action in a 2-2 draw at home.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the final days of preseason as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the final days of preseason as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

In the final days of preseason as the 2023 season kicks off this weekend.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Did not see any minutes in a 0-1 loss at home.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

There was no match last week.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!