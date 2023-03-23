Mexico announce tour and call up list for U-17 team

The preparations for the 2023 U-17 World Cup are under way as Mexico have announced they’ll be taking a tour in the Middle East during the FIFA break. El Tri will travel to the United Arab Emirates where they will play three matches; first on Thursday, March 23 against the host country; they will next play on March 25 against Saudi Arabia; finally, they close out their tour with a match against the Netherlands on March 28.

The squad named was the following:

Goalkeepers: Norberto Bedolla (America), Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Javen Romero (LAFC), Luis Navarrete (Chivas), Kevin Garcia (Santos), Jose Suarez (Cruz Azul), Jonathan Flores (UNAM), Emilio Garcia (FC Juarez).

Midfielders: Gael Alvarez (Pachuca), Jose Urias (Monterrey), Brandon Lomeli (Necaxa), Isaac Martinez (Chivas), Yerar Azcarate (Pachuca), Juan Lopez (Toluca), William Arredondo (Necaxa), Jose Arroyo (Toluca), Daniel Vazquez (Necaxa), Adrian Fernandez (America).

Forwards: Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Joaquin Moxica (Monterrey).