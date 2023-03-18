Club América and Guadalajara meet in another edition of El Clásico

Club América head to Estadio Akron tonight to face Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara in another edition of ‘El Clasico de Mexico,’ rebranded from ‘El Super Clasico.’ While the hosts come into tonight’s game following a loss, América enter the game on a high note after defeating Tigres last week. If America fans are expecting their team to bulldoze over Chivas like they did last season, they and even the team might be in for a shock. This Chivas team under head coach Veljko Paunovic has looked better and stronger, and will put up a fight to take the three points, but more importantly bragging rights until the next meet-up.

América head into tonight’s game with momentum after defeating Tigres on their own turf. The Aguilas headed into Monterrey after a crushing defeat the week prior, but looked their usual selves as they went on to defeat the home team 2-0. Alejandro Zendejas even made his return in the last bit of the game after he was out for weeks due to injury. During his absence, Leo Suarez took over the right side and had an incredible run. With the way he’s been playing, he doesn’t deserve to be benched, so the decision to bench one player over the other will depend on what head coach ‘Tano’ Ortiz is looking for against Chivas. The only downside to tonight’s match is that both Brian Rodriguez and Federico Viñas are in doubt. Both players made the trip with the team, but it’s possible they might not be on the bench. This is why it’s so important that Zendejas made his return when he did.

Chivas, on the other hand, come into tonight’s game on a bit of a low after a loss and subsequent end to a streak. Before the loss to Puebla, the last time Chivas were defeated was back in week 3 when they fell to Toluca. Since then, they have recorded five wins and two draws and currently sit in 4 th place. This streak came at a time when the team lost both Alexis Vega and Isaac Brizuela to injury. Both players will be available off the bench tonight. Most critics believed the team would struggle without their star player, but that has not been the case. If anything, Chivas have looked incredible as they were forced to play as a team instead of relying on one player and the long ball to said player. While his return has made some fans nervous, which is understandable, Vega will only bolster a Chivas team who is a serious contender for the title.

Tonight’s game is going to be intense. Chivas have had momentum all season long and have even defeated other giant teams like Tigres and Rayados; will América be next? Or will the Águilas claim yet another Clásico as they make another run to trophy number 14?

Time: 8:10 PM PT/ 10:10 PM CT/11:10 PM ET/ 9:10 PM Local

Venue: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Jalisco, MEX.

TV: USA - Telemundo, Universo, FuboTV (free-trial) Mex - Azteca 7, Canal 5