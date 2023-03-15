Mexicans Abroad

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only a few internationals remained on the bench while the rest saw action over the weekend.

By melissacastro
Real Valladolid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played the full match in a 0-3 loss on the road.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Still out due to injury.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Played 26 minutes in a 4-0 win over the weekend.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Was not included in the team’s roster for the Europa League game, but has been practicing daily with the team. It’s just a matter of time before his return to the pitch.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the entire match in a 1-3 loss.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Continues to practice with the first team while reports have emerged that Barcelona are considering loaning out the youngster to another La Liga team.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench during a scoreless draw.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Saw only 10 minutes of action in a 4-3 loss over the weekend.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played the full match in a 3-2 win over the weekend.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 2-1 win. This goal is number 13 for the Mexican international since his arrival to the Netherlands.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played 90 minutes and scored a goal in a 4-2 win on the road.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Remained on the bench during the game.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Only played 11 minutes in a 5-2 win.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Played the full match in a 2-1 loss.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played the full match in a loss over the weekend.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played 90 minutes in a 0-2 loss at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Was out due to injury, but came on as a sub in the Champions League match earlier today.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 1-2 loss over the weekend.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the middle of preseason.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the middle of preseason.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

In the middle of preseason.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full game in a scoreless draw.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full match in a 0-4 loss.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!

