Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played the full match in a 0-3 loss on the road.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Still out due to injury.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Played 26 minutes in a 4-0 win over the weekend.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Was not included in the team’s roster for the Europa League game, but has been practicing daily with the team. It’s just a matter of time before his return to the pitch.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the entire match in a 1-3 loss.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Continues to practice with the first team while reports have emerged that Barcelona are considering loaning out the youngster to another La Liga team.
EXCL: El FC Barcelona tiene planeado ceder a Julián Araujo a un equipo de primera división, donde los posibles destinos son: Girona, Las Palmas (si asciende) y Valencia. En la temporada 2024-25 pasaría a ser el lateral derecho de la primera plantilla del Barça. #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/ig5k9yYtyq— Fútbol Total (@FutbolTotalCF) March 14, 2023
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Remained on the bench during a scoreless draw.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Saw only 10 minutes of action in a 4-3 loss over the weekend.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Played the full match in a 3-2 win over the weekend.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played the full match and scored a goal in a 2-1 win. This goal is number 13 for the Mexican international since his arrival to the Netherlands.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played 90 minutes and scored a goal in a 4-2 win on the road.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Remained on the bench during the game.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Only played 11 minutes in a 5-2 win.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Played the full match in a 2-1 loss.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played the full match in a loss over the weekend.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played 90 minutes in a 0-2 loss at home.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Was out due to injury, but came on as a sub in the Champions League match earlier today.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a 1-2 loss over the weekend.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the middle of preseason.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the middle of preseason.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
In the middle of preseason.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Played the full game in a scoreless draw.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Played the full match in a 0-4 loss.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
Loading comments...