Puebla end Chivas’ winning streak just before the Superclasico

Puebla became the first team to hand Chivas a road defeat by hanging on last night to a 1-0 victory; a Chivas team that relied too much on crosses and who surely hate the timing of the loss as they are a week out from their biggest game of the season in the Superclásico. On the way, La Franja also ended a four game winning streak for Chivas.

Both teams came out with their best 11. The game got started with a harsh tackle from Gaston Silva on Fernando Beltran that looked like a possible injury and a card, but nocard was given despite going to VAR. Minutes later, Silva would cut a counter attack and get a yellow card, which should’ve gotten him thrown out of the game had the prior deserved yellow been given. A free kick by Chivas from Victor Guzman went through the mass of bodies in the area and turned into a shot, but Puebla’s goalkeeper, Anthony Silva, would make a good save on it. Chivas were dominating, but unlike other matches, weren’t creating much danger.

Then, against the run of play, Gustavo Ferrareis fired off a good shot from outside the area that was deflected, but was still headed straight to Chivas’ keeper Miguel Jimenez. Despite this, the ball went right through his hands and into the net for the 1-0. While the shot was deflected, Jimenez should have done better. It appeared he tried to grab the ball instead of deflect it out, and the ball went in because of that. Chivas responded with a great shot from outside the area from Guzman that hit the post. Angel Robles then responded with a shot that Jimenez stopped, but in the path of Martin Barragan, who missed a sitter from close range by sending the ball well over the post. Chivas then wasted a great chance of their own when a pass into the area found a wide open Carlos Cisneros but his shot went straight to Silva and out.

Neither team made changes to start the second half. However, Puebla did have to substitute the injured Federico Mancuello for Daniel Aguilar, who quickly attempted a long range shot that went wide. A good chance for Puebla was saved by Gilberto Sepulveda clearing a ball before it fell to Omar Fernandez for a close range attempt. Chivas had a great chance when Roberto Alvarado got into the area and his shot was blocked by Silva. A cross into the area was headed by Rios and the ball would bounce off the post. A cross into the area then found a wide open Aguilar but his header went wide. Silva came up big late when he cut off a cross headed straight to the path of Rios. It ended up being the game’s last chance as Puebla held on for the victory.