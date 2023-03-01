Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played 90 minutes and assisted in the only goal of the night. Houston went on to lose 1-2 in their season opener.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Did not play as the season opener was delayed due to weather.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Club have not played their season opener.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played 90 minutes and had an assist.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Did not play over the weekend but hopefully will be able to receive some minutes this upcoming weekend.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over the weekend.
Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic
Practiced with the first team.
Mexico’s 21-year-old Julián Araujo trained with Xavi and the senior team for the first time since arriving in Barcelona— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 27, 2023
(via @FCBarcelona) pic.twitter.com/MIPoEStMjU
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
The youngster has signed with Arsenal for an additional two years. Still, he has plans to stay in Spain even with his little to no playing time.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Did not play as he‘s still nursing an injury he picked up two weeks ago.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Played the full 90 minutes.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Saw 60 minutes of action and scored a goal.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Scored the game winner in a 1-2 win on the road.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Remained on the bench the entire game.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played 13 minutes in a 3-1 win.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saw 84 minutes of action and provided an assist in a 1-1 draw.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played 78 minutes in a 2-0 win.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full match in a 2-1 upset against Roma.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Saw 70 minutes of action in a 0-2 win on the road.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full match and had a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over the weekend.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Is in the middle of preseason.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
Was a sub in the second half of an international friendly against America Femenil.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the middle of preseason.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
On international duty.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Played the full match in a 0-3 defeat at home.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
