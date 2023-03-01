Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played 90 minutes and assisted in the only goal of the night. Houston went on to lose 1-2 in their season opener.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Did not play as the season opener was delayed due to weather.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Club have not played their season opener.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 90 minutes and had an assist.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Did not play over the weekend but hopefully will be able to receive some minutes this upcoming weekend.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over the weekend.

Julian Araujo: Spain - Barcelona Atletic

Practiced with the first team.

Mexico’s 21-year-old Julián Araujo trained with Xavi and the senior team for the first time since arriving in Barcelona



(via @FCBarcelona)

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

The youngster has signed with Arsenal for an additional two years. Still, he has plans to stay in Spain even with his little to no playing time.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Did not play as he‘s still nursing an injury he picked up two weeks ago.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played the full 90 minutes.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Saw 60 minutes of action and scored a goal.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Scored the game winner in a 1-2 win on the road.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Remained on the bench the entire game.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 13 minutes in a 3-1 win.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saw 84 minutes of action and provided an assist in a 1-1 draw.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 78 minutes in a 2-0 win.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 2-1 upset against Roma.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 70 minutes of action in a 0-2 win on the road.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match and had a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over the weekend.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Is in the middle of preseason.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Was a sub in the second half of an international friendly against America Femenil.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the middle of preseason.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

On international duty.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full match in a 0-3 defeat at home.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!