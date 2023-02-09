Five things to look forward to in Week 6 of Liga MX Femenil

Liga MX Femenil never disappoints and this week won’t be the exception. Every team will want to go into the international break with a good taste in their mouths.

Where will the focus of the week be? Find out below.

1 – Toluca vs Atlas

Atlas and Toluca have been two of the biggest disappointments of the tournament so far. Placed 10 th and 17 th , respectively, they’ll clash this Thursday at Nemesio Diez stadium, Vix will broadcast the game at 7 pm local time.

Both clubs suffered terrible beatings at the beginning of the season and are looking to leave that behind, although it’s not easy. Atlas have collected two wins, but both were against two of the weakest teams of the league, while Toluca have yet to win, but collected a point in Week 5 against one of the powerhouses of the league, Chivas. Was that game the beginning of something new? Maybe tonight’s game will give us an answer to that question.

2 – Super Ki vs Charlyn

Club América’s Kiana Palacios and Pachuca’s Charlyn Corral are the top goalscorers of the tournament with 9 and 8 goals, respectively. In Week 6, the Águilas will play Santos, who suffered a 0-6 loss a few days ago, and Tuzas will go against Leon, a team that has had a setback compared to last season and comes from a loss against América.

So, it’s the perfect opportunity for both goalscorers to do what they know best and keep helping their teams in their season. Will Corral dethrone Palacios at the end of Week 6?

3 – La Máquina, undefeated

Cruz Azul are having one of their best starts to a season, and are unbeaten after five games, with 2 wins and 3 draws. La Máquina started their season against one of the favorites of the tournament, América. Surprisingly, they got a point out of that game and for sure that gave them some confidence for what was to come.

On Friday they’ll have another big test, this time against Rayadas de Monterrey, a team that’s second in the league and has collected five wins out of five matches. Eva Espejo’s team is not the goalscoring machine we saw in 2022. What’s more, they barely got the win against Querétaro (number 11 in the table) with an own goal.

Will Cruz Azul surprise everybody again?

4 – Tijuana need to get it together

If there’s a team in the league that surprises us week in and week out, it’s Tijuana. Las Perrísimas have been very irregular so far, their latest result a loss to Mazatlán at home, a club that spent a year without being able to collect a single point playing away.

This week they play Pumas, another team that has been disappointing their fans. Who will prevail?

5 – Juárez vs Tigres

Maybe the biggest match of the week. Despite the loss to Chivas, Milagros Martínez’s team has been one of the strongest contenders this season. They’re going to have another test on Friday, but also an opportunity to test themselves against the defending champions. Tigres had a hard time trying to figure out how to open the score against Atlético de San Luis a few days ago, but despite being down at halftime, they finished the game with a convincing 3-1 win against a club looking better with the passing weeks.

“We respect them. We know they have improved tremendously under their new coach and we’re excited for this opportunity,” declared Tigres’ coach Carmelina Moscato when she was asked about the game against Bravas.