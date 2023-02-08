Another week, another recap!

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
The team wrapped up some international club friendlies down in Mexico before the season starts.
Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
The plan was for the youngster to transfer to Barcelona, but that did not happen due to the documents being signed 18 seconds after the deadline due to a computer error. Barcelona went to FIFA for approval of the deal but it was denied and no appeals will be accepted. It is not a good look for a giant club like Barcelona to allow something like this to happen. The Spanish club will continue to keep a close eye on the Mexican international.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Continues to prep for the 2023 season.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Continues to prep for the 2023 season.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played 62 minutes in a 3-4 loss at home.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Still out due to injury.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Only played 39 minutes after receiving a hard knock on the head. According to reports, he has been healing positively and hopefully will be available for this weekend’s match.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Did not play over the weekend. The youngster has yet to receive any minutes so far this year.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Played 32 minutes in a loss on the road. He has started to gain more minutes which is a positive seeing as he did not see any action at the beginning of the season because he struggled to adapt.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Played 45 minutes in a loss and has been called up to train with the first team.
¡JESÚS ALCANTAR AL PRIMER EQUIPO!— Kery (@KeryNews) February 7, 2023
El zaguero central se está convirtiendo en un gran defensor central del equipo juvenil y esto le ha llenado el ojo al entrenador del primer equipo. Esta semana estará entrenando con el primer equipo, por lo que su progre… https://t.co/k4b6dLN461
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw at home.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Saw 90 minutes of action in a 0-5 win on the road.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Did not play in a 0-5 win on the road. He has not seen any minutes in his last three games.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played 29 minutes in a 2-2 draw on the road.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Played 31 minutes in a 3-0 win at home.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Match was suspended due to a goal height difference AEK Athens discovered.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full match in a 0-2 loss at home.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Saw 45 minutes of action in a 2-1 win.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played 90 minutes in a 0-3. Since his arrival, Ochoa has not had the best time in Italy, which is an understatement. Here’s a deeper look at the recent game against Juventus.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played the full match in a 3-2 win on the road.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the middle of preseason.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
In the middle of preseason.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the middle of preseason.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Scored a goal in a 6-1 win.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Played the full match in a 0-2 loss on the road.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
