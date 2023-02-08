Another week, another recap!

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

The team wrapped up some international club friendlies down in Mexico before the season starts.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

The plan was for the youngster to transfer to Barcelona, but that did not happen due to the documents being signed 18 seconds after the deadline due to a computer error. Barcelona went to FIFA for approval of the deal but it was denied and no appeals will be accepted. It is not a good look for a giant club like Barcelona to allow something like this to happen. The Spanish club will continue to keep a close eye on the Mexican international.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Continues to prep for the 2023 season.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Continues to prep for the 2023 season.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 62 minutes in a 3-4 loss at home.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Only played 39 minutes after receiving a hard knock on the head. According to reports, he has been healing positively and hopefully will be available for this weekend’s match.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Did not play over the weekend. The youngster has yet to receive any minutes so far this year.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Played 32 minutes in a loss on the road. He has started to gain more minutes which is a positive seeing as he did not see any action at the beginning of the season because he struggled to adapt.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played 45 minutes in a loss and has been called up to train with the first team.

¡JESÚS ALCANTAR AL PRIMER EQUIPO!

El zaguero central se está convirtiendo en un gran defensor central del equipo juvenil y esto le ha llenado el ojo al entrenador del primer equipo. Esta semana estará entrenando con el primer equipo, por lo que su progre… https://t.co/k4b6dLN461 — Kery (@KeryNews) February 7, 2023

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw at home.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Saw 90 minutes of action in a 0-5 win on the road.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Did not play in a 0-5 win on the road. He has not seen any minutes in his last three games.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 29 minutes in a 2-2 draw on the road.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Played 31 minutes in a 3-0 win at home.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Match was suspended due to a goal height difference AEK Athens discovered.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match in a 0-2 loss at home.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 45 minutes of action in a 2-1 win.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played 90 minutes in a 0-3. Since his arrival, Ochoa has not had the best time in Italy, which is an understatement. Here’s a deeper look at the recent game against Juventus.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full match in a 3-2 win on the road.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the middle of preseason.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

In the middle of preseason.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the middle of preseason.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Scored a goal in a 6-1 win.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full match in a 0-2 loss on the road.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!