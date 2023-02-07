Historic! Club América partner with Olympic Lyonnais and OL Reign

The Águilas are taking flight, and this time they’re expanding their horizons to France and USA. It’s not the first partnership of this kind done by one of the Liga MX Femenil teams. Most recently, club Tigres signed a similar contract with German club Bayern Münich and the NWSL club Angel City.

Club América have been opening itself to the world for some time now, with the friendly they hosted against Frauen Bundesliga team Bayern Leverkusen followed by their participation in the Women’s Cup in 2022. Football Director Claudia Carrión has been putting the club on the map and this partnership is just another example of this.

What does this partnership involve?

The contract signed by the three clubs involves sharing of knowledge and skills between the staffs, the exchange of information on recruitment, scouting networks, and programming friendlies.

And speaking of friendlies, the first one will be played on February 25th between Club América and OL Reign at the training facilities of the NWSL club, the Starfire Stadium. It won’t be the first time both teams meet on a football field, since both participated in the latest edition of the Women’s Cup and played in the semifinals of the tournament where OL Reign won 2-1 last August.

This partnership also includes collaboration between the academies which will involve an exchange on the organization of the structures, strategies, and training techniques, courses, and youth tournaments.

Off the field, there’ll be campaigns on the values of sport, sporting excellence, and certain corporate social responsibility themes.

“Today we are proud to achieve a historic alliance in women’s football, in which three leading teams, from three different regions, come together to advance growth and set the course for women’s football future globally. We are happy to share our work and experience, which will allow us to improve our practices and processes to continue promoting Mexican football in the world”, mentioned Carrion.

The club has shown significant growth on the field since Spaniard coach Ángel Villacampa took over, and after week 5 find themselves third in the table, only two points shy of Tigres and Monterrey. Added to this, the season's top goalscorer is one of their players, Kiana Palacios, who’s scored 9 goals in the campaign.

Let’s hope this partnership helps them keep growing on the field and get their second championship after being so close to winning it all last season.