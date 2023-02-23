Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Played in a club friendly against FC Dallas. The Mexican international is gearing up for his second year with Hosuton as the season starts this weekend.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Played in the final preseason game against Toronto before the start of the season this weekend.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Scored a goal in LAFC’s last preseason game against the San Diego Loyal.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Remained on the bench in a 2-1 win at home.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Has returned to practice after being sidelined for months due to injury.

___ ✍️



Esperen hasta el final. pic.twitter.com/Ay445TNwbr — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) February 21, 2023

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Is doubtful for this weekend’s clash as he is still recovering from a head injury he suffered two weeks ago.

Julian Araujo: Spain - La Liga - Barcelona B

After originally being told his Barcelona transfer would have to wait, the youngster was able to complete the move and has started practicing with the team.

El #BarçaAtlètic torna als entrenaments per començar a preparar el partit d’aquest dissabte Alcoyano



́ ha fet el primer entrenament amb el filial#ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CtZcWiI9UE — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) February 22, 2023

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Once again was on the bench for the entire game.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Did not play Sunday as he was healing from a bad foot injury after he was stepped on. He is in doubt for the game this weekend.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played 90 minutes over the weekend. He has become a vital player for the reserve team.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played 90 minutes in a 2-1 win.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Saw 69 minutes of action in a 4-0 routing at home.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Remained on the bench during the entire game.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 20 minutes in a 2-2 draw.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Only played 13 minutes.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Saw 72 minutes of action in a 2-0 win on the road.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Did not play as he was suspended for a game following his fifth yellow card.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Assisted in the first goal in a 2-0 win in a Champions League game. Was named player of the match.

¡¡ORGULLO MEXICANO!!



Hirving Lozano fue nombrado el jugador del partido en la UCL pic.twitter.com/irvZyUKmLV — Jovenes Futbolistas MX (@Jovenesfutmx) February 21, 2023

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Did not see any action.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played 80 minutes in a 2-2 draw.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the middle of preseason.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

In the middle of preseason.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

In the middle of preseason.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

On international break.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

On international break.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!