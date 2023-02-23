Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
Played in a club friendly against FC Dallas. The Mexican international is gearing up for his second year with Hosuton as the season starts this weekend.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
Played in the final preseason game against Toronto before the start of the season this weekend.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
Scored a goal in LAFC’s last preseason game against the San Diego Loyal.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Remained on the bench in a 2-1 win at home.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Has returned to practice after being sidelined for months due to injury.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Is doubtful for this weekend’s clash as he is still recovering from a head injury he suffered two weeks ago.
Julian Araujo: Spain - La Liga - Barcelona B
After originally being told his Barcelona transfer would have to wait, the youngster was able to complete the move and has started practicing with the team.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
Once again was on the bench for the entire game.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Did not play Sunday as he was healing from a bad foot injury after he was stepped on. He is in doubt for the game this weekend.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
Played 90 minutes over the weekend. He has become a vital player for the reserve team.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Played 90 minutes in a 2-1 win.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Saw 69 minutes of action in a 4-0 routing at home.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Remained on the bench during the entire game.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Played 20 minutes in a 2-2 draw.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Only played 13 minutes.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Saw 72 minutes of action in a 2-0 win on the road.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Did not play as he was suspended for a game following his fifth yellow card.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
Assisted in the first goal in a 2-0 win in a Champions League game. Was named player of the match.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Did not see any action.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Played 80 minutes in a 2-2 draw.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the middle of preseason.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
In the middle of preseason.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
In the middle of preseason.
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
On international break.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
On international break.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
