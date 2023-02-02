Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

In Mexico with Houston as they are preparing for preseason games.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

There have been rumors linking the youngster to Barcelona for a while now. Seems the rumors are true and all that’s left is the official word from both clubs.

➡️ @LAGalaxy and @FCBarcelona have reached an agreement for the 21-year-old fullback Julián Araujo on loan with a ~$7m purchase clause, per @tombogert pic.twitter.com/VIPHto2tNo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 31, 2023

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

In the middle of preseason with the Galaxy who are currently prepping for preseason games.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Is in preseason training as LAFC are prepping for a preseason friendly next week.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Came on as a sub in the second half where he only played 28 minutes and received a yellow card in a 1-2 loss at home.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full match in a 3-1 loss on the road.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Did not play a single minute. His time in the Second Division has not gone well, and according to reports, Arsenal attempted to find the youngster a new team without success. Flores will continue in Spain for the remainder of his loan spell.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Did not see any playing time in a scoreless draw.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

After a rough time in Spain and Portugal, the Mexican international made his way back to Mexico to play for Tigres. With his return to Mexico, will he be able to rebuild himself and make his way back to Europe? Only time will tell.

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

Played 16 minutes in a 0-1 win on the road.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Started and scored the opening goal in a 1-1 draw on the road.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the entire match in a 1-4 win on the road where he also picked up a yellow card.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Remained on the bench during the entire game.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Played 12 minutes in a 2-0 win at home.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Played the first half in a 0-3 loss on the road.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

The Mexican international scored another goal, bringing his total to five goals and two assists in eight games.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Did not see a minute of action, but his team defeated Roma in Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Saw 76 minutes of action in a 2-1 win at home.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match in a 1-2 win on the road, which is a very positive result for a team looking to remain in the First Division. Ochoa had three saves which makes him the goalkeeper with the most saves in the Top 5 European leagues.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Saw 90 minutes of action in a 1-1 draw.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Preseason has started.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Preseason has started.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Preseason has started.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full match in a 4-1 win at home.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Sat on the bench.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!