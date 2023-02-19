Match Preview: America vs Tijuana

Club América welcome the Xolos de Tijuana at Estadio Azteca tonight (5:05 PM PT/7:05 PM CT/8:05 PM PT) as the Aguilas have started to find their rhythm and a spot in the top five. Meanwhile, Tijuana haven't had the best of luck and currently sit in 14 th place with only seven points. Tonight’s match also marks the return of Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera to the Azteca, but with the opposing team looking to take home all three points.

When it was first announced Alejandro Zendejas would be out around four weeks due to injury, many wondered if that would hinder the Aguilas or not. While it’s only been two games so far, the answer is no; both Leo Suarez and Roger Martinez have taken over for Zendejas and done a good job as a replacement on the wing. On top of those two available to play on the wing, Brian Rodriguez is another option who makes a difference the moment he steps on the field. Considering it’s been a double match week, it would be best to play Rodriguez who’s had the most rest between the three. America do not lack attacking options and that has to be a scary thought for Xolos.

Tijuana come into tonight’s match after a tough loss on the road to Chivas. That game marked ‘El Piojo’ Herrera’s comeback to the team that did not go the way he nor the rest of the team hoped it would. It was a hard pill to swallow. Now they visit the Azteca and face an America side Herrera is all too familiar with. Their biggest challenge of the night will be to shut down Henry Martin. The striker has been in great form for the last year and currently leads the league with nine goals and has even made his way into Club America’s top 10 all-time leading scorer list.

Tijuana have a hard task in front of them. Not only are they looking for their second win of the season, but need to beat the Aguilas to do it. After a slow start to the season, America are now starting to take form, and for a struggling team like Xolos, that’s not a good sign. The biggest advantage the visitors have is their head coach who coached America for many years and helped them win two league titles, a Cup title, and Champion of Champions title. He was one of the club’s most successful coaches. Tijuana has to win tonight, not only for Herrera but in order to avoid another season full of nothing but shortcomings.