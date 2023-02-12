With good goals, Pachuca and Chivas battle to a tie

Pachuca and Chivas gave a good performance on Saturday night as they battled to a 1-1 tie. Chivas improved a lot from their disappointing tie at home against Queretaro to take the lead and create many opportunities against current champions Pachuca. Still Pachuca came back to tie match, and either team could have won it if not for good performances from both goalkeepers. With mid week matches upcoming, Chivas will return home to face Tijuana on Wednesday while Pachuca travels to face Mazatlan on Thursday.

The first half started with the news that Jose Juan Macias was still not ready to make the bench after coming back to practice from his injury. Daniel Rios kept his position as starter over Ronaldo Cisneros. Off of a counter attack, Roberto de la Rosa made a good run and got off a shot that went just wide. Aviles Hurtado then got the ball in the area and got off a left footed shot that was saved by Chivas’ goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez. Victor Guzman got off a right footed shot, but it went right to the hands of Pachuca’s goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. Then against the run of play, Victor Guzman got the ball from outside the area and got off an incredible shot that would go past Ustari for the 1-0 lead. While Pachuca had the better chances, it was Chivas who took advantage of theirs first. Pachuca then took control of the ball but failed to get a chance. Off of a counter, a left footed shot from Rio was deflected and hit the post. A cross into the area was just out of reach of De la Rosa. Both teams kept attacking, but the halftime whistle blew and Chivas took their one goal lead to the locker room.

The second half started with Pachuca subbing out Jesus Hernandez for Marino Hinestroza. A left footed shot from Roberto Alvarado forced a save from Ustari. Because of an apparent injury, Fernando Beltran was subbed out for Pavel Perez. Mauricio Isaias then got off a left footed shot that forced Jimenez to make a great save. Then after a counter attack, a great pass from Hinestroza allowed Roberto De la Rosa to get a great shot that went past Jimenez and into the net to tie the match at 1-1. Chivas answered with a right footed shot from Alvarado that forced Ustari to make a save. Pachuca subbed out Aviles Hurtado and Javier Lopez for Antonio Figueroa and Illian Hernandez. Chivas meanwhile subbed out Carlos Cisneros and Daniel Rios for Jose Gonzalez and Ronaldo Cisneros. Chivas had an incredible chance wasted when Cisneros got a low shot that Ustari saved, but left the rebound right into the path of Gonzalez, who incredibly bounced his shot off Ustari’s body. The ball fell to the path of Alvarado, whose shot went well wide in two straight bad misses. Pachuca subbed out Israel Luna for Pedro Pedraza. After a cross into the area, Hinestroza then got a header that forced Jimenez to make a good save. Chivas subbed out Alan Mozo and Roberto Alvarado for Jesus Sanchez and Sergio Flores. Chivas and Pachuca both kept looking for the winning goal, but there wasn’t any good chances and the match ended in a tie.

Chivas and Pachuca both gave a good exhibition on Saturday night, as they both came out to attack and although the tie was deserved, either team could have won it had Ustari and Jimenez not come out with great performances. Pachuca ends their winning streak at home and drop from first place, but are still a solid contender although they hope they get a better result away to struggling Mazatlan. Chivas are on the opposite end, as they look for their first win at home and will hope they do so as they face Tijuana in the return of Miguel Herrera, who just signed as Xolos’ new manager.