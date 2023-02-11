Match preview: FC Juárez vs. Santos Laguna

Game: Fútbol Club Juárez vs. Club Santos Laguna S.A. de C.V.

Date: Saturday, February 11th

Time: 8:05 p.m. Eastern, 7:05 p.m. Central, 5:05 p.m. Pacific, 12:05 a.m. UTC

Venue: Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez (Ciudad Juárez, Chih.)

Referees: REF: Guillermo Pacheco Larios, AR1: Pablo Israel Hernández Luna, AR2: Eduardo Acosta Orea, 4TH: Joaquín Alberto Vizcarra Armenta, VAR: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos, AVAR: Áxel Meza Méndez

Television: United States - FOX Deportes; Mexico - FOX Sports

Streaming: fuboTV (Subscription), FOX Sports app

All-time record: Santos has never lost to FC Juárez, winning seven and drawing four across all competitions. In their last match, Santos beat Juárez 2-0 on September 18, 2022 in Torreón thanks to goals from Harold Preciado and Javier Correa. The last time the clubs met in Juárez, they played to a 0-0 draw in the Borderland back on February 19, 2022.

After two straight draws, Santos is looking to get back to their winning ways when they head to Juárez to take on Los Bravos. Juárez meanwhile have lost three of their five games and while the season is still less than half over, every point counts in a seventeen game season.

Santos has played well, getting good performances all around from defensive players like Carlos Acevedo and Hugo Rodríguez allowing just eight goals this season while Harold Preciado has knocked in three goals and Diego Medina, Javier Correa, and Juan Brunetta with two each.

The bad news is that Santos has given up leads that lead to draws in both of their last two games, leading to coach Eduardo Fentanes to leave the field at the end of the last match visibly frustrated. While Fentanes will be on the touchline, physio Nicolás Maidana won’t as he picked up a red card, as did midfielder Lucas González, just 19 minutes into his Liga MX debut.

Juárez meanwhile returns home after picking up a win in Mazatlán, the 3-2 scoreline flattering the hosts thanks in part to a goal deep in stoppage time. Despite the win, Juárez have just six points after five games and have to be concerned about their Liguilla chances. While still very early and with the team still in the hunt for the postseason, they can’t afford to keep dropping points at home, like they did in their last home match against Chivas.

Dario Lezcano leads the team with three goals, but only Tomas Molina joins Lezcano with more than one goal on the season with two. Juárez has also allowed 10 goals on the season, which may be a problem against Santos and their high-powered offense.

Both Santos and Juárez should consider this game an opportunity to set aside some of the more disappointing aspects of their seasons so far and put them on the right path. Three points can go a long way in determining where you end the season, and the momentum that can be built by either going unbeaten in five or winning two straight can be just the sort of spark to set a season right.