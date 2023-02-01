Mexico announce squad for U17 CONCACAF Championship

Mexico has announced the squad that will participate in the 2023 U17 CONCACAF Championship to be held in Guatemala from February 11th to the 26th. The tournament will give CONCACAF four spots for the 2023 U17 World Cup, which will be held from November 10th to December 2nd in Peru. Mexico will be in Group E along with the hosts, Curazao and Panama. All matches will be played in Guatemala City in the Estadio Guamuch Flores.

The team will be coached by Raul Chabrand, who made the following callup:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake), Paolo Bedolla (America)

Defenders: Javen Romero (LAFC) , Jonathan Flores (Pumas), Luis Navarrete (Toluca), Kevin Garcia (Santos), Jose Muro (Monterrey), Jose Suarez (Cruz Azul)

Midfielders: Israel Tello (Necaxa), Alex Valencia (Santos), Gael Alvarez (Pachuca), Samir Inda (Chivas), Jose Urias (Monterrey), Isaac Martinez (Chivas), Brandon Lomeli (Necaxa), Yerar Azcarate (Pachuca), Jose Arroyo (Toluca)

Forwards: Fidel Barajas (Charleston Battery), Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Joaquin Moxico (Monterrey)

The players will have the chance to get Mexico the ticket, which brings in more importance since it could be Mexico’s only World Cup performance in 2023 as Mexico failed to get a ticket to both the 2023 U20 Men’s World Cup and 2023 Women’s World Cup. Mexico will start their tournament with their match against Curaçao on February 11th. They will then face what is supposed to be the toughest match on February 13th when they face hosts Guatemala, closing out the group stage with their match against Panama on February 15th. The top three teams qualify to the Round of 16. If Mexico wins the group, they will face Nicaragua in the Round of 16 but should they finish second or third, they will have to wait to find out who their opposition will be.