Fernando Gago named as new Chivas coach

Chivas have named ex-Argentinean international Fernando Gago their new coach to replace Veljko Paunovic. Gago will be coaching for the first time outside of Argentina after coaching Aldosivi and Racing Club. He had an outstanding playing career which included spells in Real Madrid, Roma, and Valencia and was part of the 2014 World Cup team that finished 2nd place and in which he took part in the World Cup final as well.

Gago started his playing career in Boca Juniors where he made the senior team and was part of the Argentina 2005 U-20 World Cup team led by Lionel Messi that became World Champions. This, as well as his time in Boca, led to moving to Real Madrid, where he had a five year career. During that time, he would win the Olympic Gold Medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics, be part of the 2007 Copa América team that lost the final to Brazil, and didn’t make the 2010 World Cup team. He would have spells in Roma and Valencia before returning to Boca Juniors where he would be called up to the 2014 World Cup team that reached the final, but lost out ot Germany. He would also have a spell at Velez Sarsfield before retiring in 2020.

As a coach, he would make his debut with Aldosivi in 2021, but would not have much success before resigning. He stepped up to take over Racing, one of the top 5 clubs in Argentina. With Racing he won the Trofeo de Campeones and the Supercopa, but eventually resigned. Although he had some success with Racing in getting two titles, Gago will have a tough task in the biggest job so far in his coaching career. Rumors are strong that like Paunovic, Gago is a no nonsense and strict coach that might have trouble with Chivas’ infamous disciplinary problems (players Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon were suspended by Paunovic for off the field problems) in the dressing room. Still, Gago had a great playing career and shows promises as coach, and having a job with one of the two biggest clubs in Mexico will be a great test for his coaching career.