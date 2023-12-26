Mexico announce friendlies against Uruguay and Brazil for 2024

Mexico announced two high quality friendlies to be played prior to the 2024 Copa América. They’ll face Uruguay on June 5th followed by a meeting with Brazil on June 8th. There is no word yet on which cities will host the matches, but they will take place in the United States. Mexico will then make its 2024 Copa América debut against Jamaica on June 22nd in NGR Stadium in Houston.

While Mexico have had success against CONMEBOL teams, those results haven’t come recently. They’ll once again play Uruguay after bad results in their previous 2 meetings. In the summer of 2022, Uruguay totally outplayed Mexico en route to a 3-0 victory in a friendly played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Prior to that, Uruguay had defeated Mexico by a 4-1 score in the first friendly played by Mexico after the 2018 World Cup, although that match came during the short interim tenure of Ricardo Ferretti.

On the other hand, while Mexico had a lot of success against Brazil for a stretch of time, they last lost against Brazil in the 2018 World Cup where Brazil eliminated El Tri by a 2-0 score in the Round of 16, in what at the time seemed part of a curse, but less so now after Mexico failed to qualify to the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022. Mexico last played a friendly against Brazil in 2015 in a match that they lost by a 2-0 score in Sao Paulo. Mexico played with a B squad that was to take part in the 2015 Copa América. Jaime Lozano’s squad find themselves in Group B of the 2024 Copa América where they have been drawn along with Jamaica, Venezuela, and Ecuador.