Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch

MLS
Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 4:00 PM PT/6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET - Apple TV
Herrera has played a critical role for Houston as makes their way into the Conference semifinals.
Chicharito - LA Galaxy - Season over
Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 6:30 PM PT/8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET - Apple TV
Vela and co. prepare for the Conference semifinals.
La Liga
Andres Guardado - Real Betis vs. Las Palmas
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 12:00 PM/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)
While he isn’t a regular starter anymore, Guardado plays an important role for Betis which was confirmed by the team’s CEO in a recent interview.
Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Getafe
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 9:30 AM PT/11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)
While he has a starting role, it seems as though his move to Almeria was not the right move as the team sits at the bottom of the table without a single win so far this season.
Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Real Betis
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)
Since his arrival, the youngster has played an important role for the team in defense.
Jordan Carrillo - Sporting Gijon vs. Eldense
Monday November 27, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, LaLiga+
This season has not been the best for the youngster as he fights for a spot in the starting lineup.
Eredivisie
Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Excelsior
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 7:30 AM PT/9:30 AM CT/10:30 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
This past month has not been the easiest for Gimenez since he missed his first penalty a month ago. Now that the international break is over maybe the Mexican international can go back to his scoring ways.
Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. Twente
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 9:45 AM PT/11:45 AM CT/12:45 PM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
The Mexican international has helped the team make their way to the top of the league table.
Premier League
Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Wolves
Monday November 27, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - Universo, USA Network, FuboTV, Telemundo Deportes, Paramount+ (MEX)
Raúl off the mark. pic.twitter.com/kVEopwFEqJ— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 13, 2023
Scored his first goal in over a year. Hopefully this goal helps bring back the form everyone knows Jimenez has.
Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Burnley
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+ (MEX)
Has played an integral role for the team since his arrival at the beginning of the season.
Super League Greece 1
Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. Giannina
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Nova Sports Prime
Pineda and the team had a slow start to the season but are starting to look like a team ready to defend their two titles.
Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. Giannina
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Nova Sports Prime
Is still looking for a starting role in the lineup.
Serie A
Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Frosinone
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico
Vasquez is a prime example for players who are looking to go abroad. He recently stated in an interview how he realized he needed to improve vastly after his arrival in Italy and he did just that. This mindset explains why he has won a starting role in the lineup.
Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Lazio
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN2 Mexico
Ochoa was injured during the international break but it is not known the extent of his injury. More will most likely not be known until he returns to Italy.
Belgian First League
Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. Standard
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 11:45 AM PT/1:45 PM CT/2:45 PM ET - ESPN+,
Might or might not be included in the starting lineup after he just returned from international duty.
Russian Premier League
Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. CSKA Moscow
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 6:30 AM PT/8:30 AM CT/9:30 AM ET - No international stream available
Has adjusted just fine abroad as he has quickly gained the starting role in the lineup.
Primeira Liga
Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Montalegre
Friday November 24, 2023 - 12:45 PM PT/2:45 PM CT/3:45 PM ET - FuboTV, RTP Internacional, Star+ (MEX), ESPN2 Mexico
Still continues to fight for minutes on the pitch as he only sees a few minutes of action every game.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash - End of season.
Reports have surfaced Sanchez might return to Mexico to play for Tigres seeing as she is a restricted free agent. There is no official news yet and there most likely won’t be until after the Liga MX Femenil final.
Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash - End of season.
Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash - End of season.
Scarlett Camberos - Angel City - End of season.
Liga F
Kenti Robles - Real Madrid vs. Sporting Huelva
Sunday November 26, 2023 - 5:00 AM PT/7:00 AM CT/8:00 AM ET - DAZN
Robles and the team are looking for a win this weekend after three consecutive losses.
Jimena Lopez - Valencia vs. Sociedad
Saturday November 25, 2023 - 3:00 AM PT/5:00 AM CT/6:00 AM ET - DAZN
Has become a staple in the backline in Valencia after having difficulty breaking into the starting line up in the NWSL.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
Loading comments...