Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch

MLS

Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 4:00 PM PT/6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET - Apple TV

Herrera has played a critical role for Houston as makes their way into the Conference semifinals.

Chicharito - LA Galaxy - Season over

Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 6:30 PM PT/8:30 PM CT/9:30 PM ET - Apple TV

Vela and co. prepare for the Conference semifinals.

La Liga

Andres Guardado - Real Betis vs. Las Palmas

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 12:00 PM/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

While he isn’t a regular starter anymore, Guardado plays an important role for Betis which was confirmed by the team’s CEO in a recent interview.

Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Getafe

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 9:30 AM PT/11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

While he has a starting role, it seems as though his move to Almeria was not the right move as the team sits at the bottom of the table without a single win so far this season.

Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Real Betis

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

Since his arrival, the youngster has played an important role for the team in defense.

Jordan Carrillo - Sporting Gijon vs. Eldense

Monday November 27, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - ESPN+, LaLiga+

This season has not been the best for the youngster as he fights for a spot in the starting lineup.

Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Excelsior

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 7:30 AM PT/9:30 AM CT/10:30 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

This past month has not been the easiest for Gimenez since he missed his first penalty a month ago. Now that the international break is over maybe the Mexican international can go back to his scoring ways.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. Twente

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 9:45 AM PT/11:45 AM CT/12:45 PM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

The Mexican international has helped the team make their way to the top of the league table.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Wolves

Monday November 27, 2023 - 12:00 PM PT/2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET - Universo, USA Network, FuboTV, Telemundo Deportes, Paramount+ (MEX)

Raúl off the mark. pic.twitter.com/kVEopwFEqJ — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 13, 2023

Scored his first goal in over a year. Hopefully this goal helps bring back the form everyone knows Jimenez has.

Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Burnley

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+ (MEX)

Has played an integral role for the team since his arrival at the beginning of the season.

Super League Greece 1

Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. Giannina

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Nova Sports Prime

Pineda and the team had a slow start to the season but are starting to look like a team ready to defend their two titles.

Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. Giannina

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Nova Sports Prime

Is still looking for a starting role in the lineup.

Serie A

Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Frosinone

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Vasquez is a prime example for players who are looking to go abroad. He recently stated in an interview how he realized he needed to improve vastly after his arrival in Italy and he did just that. This mindset explains why he has won a starting role in the lineup.

Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Lazio

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN2 Mexico

Ochoa was injured during the international break but it is not known the extent of his injury. More will most likely not be known until he returns to Italy.

Belgian First League

Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. Standard

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 11:45 AM PT/1:45 PM CT/2:45 PM ET - ESPN+,

Might or might not be included in the starting lineup after he just returned from international duty.

Russian Premier League

Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. CSKA Moscow

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 6:30 AM PT/8:30 AM CT/9:30 AM ET - No international stream available

Has adjusted just fine abroad as he has quickly gained the starting role in the lineup.

Primeira Liga

Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Montalegre

Friday November 24, 2023 - 12:45 PM PT/2:45 PM CT/3:45 PM ET - FuboTV, RTP Internacional, Star+ (MEX), ESPN2 Mexico

Still continues to fight for minutes on the pitch as he only sees a few minutes of action every game.

Women’s Side

NWSL

Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash - End of season.

Reports have surfaced Sanchez might return to Mexico to play for Tigres seeing as she is a restricted free agent. There is no official news yet and there most likely won’t be until after the Liga MX Femenil final.

Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash - End of season.

Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash - End of season.

Scarlett Camberos - Angel City - End of season.

Liga F

Kenti Robles - Real Madrid vs. Sporting Huelva

Sunday November 26, 2023 - 5:00 AM PT/7:00 AM CT/8:00 AM ET - DAZN

Robles and the team are looking for a win this weekend after three consecutive losses.

Jimena Lopez - Valencia vs. Sociedad

Saturday November 25, 2023 - 3:00 AM PT/5:00 AM CT/6:00 AM ET - DAZN

Has become a staple in the backline in Valencia after having difficulty breaking into the starting line up in the NWSL.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!