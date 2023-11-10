Mexico announces call up list for Nations League matches against Honduras

Mexico has announced the 26 player list of players that will take part in the home and away Quarterfinal Nations League series against Honduras. The winner of the series will not only qualify to the Nations League Semifinals, but also book their ticket to the 2024 Copa America to be played in the United States. Coach Jaime Lozano will be looking for it, although their is still a possibility to get one of two tickets for a losing team after a round of playoffs.

The call up list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Luis Angel Malagon (America), Jose Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana)

Defenders: Cesar Montes (Almeria), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jorge Sanchez (Porto), Julian Araujo (UD Las Palmas), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (America), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigres)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (West Ham United), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Luis Chavez (Dinamo Moscow), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)

Forwards: Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Raul Jimenez (Fulhalm), Julian Quiñones (America), Cesar Huerta (Pumas), Henry Martin (America)

The most notable call up is that finally Julian Quiñones will play for the Mexican National team. The Colombian born Quiñones was finally eligible after a FIFA rules change and the fact he had already completed the five year requirement for naturalized players, but his call up took time as he waited to receive his official citizenship from the Mexican government. Outside of his move, most of the call ups are the same of past dates although Julian Araujo returns after missing the October FIFA dates because of an injury

Mexico will start their Quarterfinal series with an away match against Honduras on November 17th at Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Mexico will then return and play on November 21st against Honduras in Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. The winner of the series qualifies to the Semifinals of the Nations League and gets a ticket to the 2024 Copa America. The loser will get to play a playoff of two matches in March for the final two tickets to the Copa America from CONCACAF.