Mexico names squad for U23 friendlies that close out preparations for 2023 Pan American Games

Mexico has announced the last two U23 friendlies before closing out their preparations for the 2023 Pan American Games. Mexico will play on October 11th against the United States and on October 14th against Japan. Both matches will take place in Phoenix Rising Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Coach Ricardo Cadena called up the following list:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Tapia (Queretaro), Eduardo Garcia (Chivas)

Defenders: Emilio Lara (America), Antonio Leone (LAFC), Pablo Monroy (UNAM Pumas) Diego Campillo (FC Juarez), Jesus Garza (Tigres), Mauricio Isaias (Toluca), Oscar Villa (Leon), Rafael Fernandez (Tijuana)

Midfielders: Jordan Carrillo (Sporting Gijon), Fidel Ambriz (Leon), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Jeremy Marquez (Atlas), Sebastian Perez Bouquet (FC Juarez), Jesus Brigido (Chivas), Raymundo Fulgencio (Tigres), Ramiro Arciga (Mazatlan)

Forwards: Ettson Ayon (Queretaro), Brayan Gonzalez (Pachuca), Ali Avila (Monterrey), Diego Medina (Santos)

Mexico will be playing these matches as their final games before traveling to Chile to play in the 2023 Pan American Games. Mexico is in Group A, where they will open the tournament by playing hosts Chile on October 23rd. Mexico will then face off against the Dominican Republic on October 26th, and close out their group stage participation by facing Uruguay on October 29th. Mexico is the current bronze medalist after defeating Uruguay by a 1-0 score in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.