Mexico name squad for Ghana and Germany friendlies

Mexico has named a 26 players to face the friendlies against Ghana and Germany to be played on October 14th and October 17th, respectively. Coach Jaime Lozano has named the squad list as he faces for the first time a CAF and UEFA side in the last friendlies before a return to official competition, when Mexico start their participation in the 2023/2024 CONCACAF Nations League in November.

The call up list is the following:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Angel Malagon (America), Julio Gonzalez (UNAM Pumas), Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana)

Defenders: Cesar Montes (Almeria), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jorge Sanchez (Porto), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (America), Victor Guzman (Monterrey), Ramon Juarez (America)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (West Ham United), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow), Cesar Huerta (UNAM Pumas), Jordi Cortizo (Monterrey), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca)

Forwards: Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Raul Jimenez (Fulhalm), Henry Martin (America), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

The most notable thing is the return of almost all the European based national team players for the call up, after giving time off for some to not being called up for the September friendlies for various reasons. It seems the only notable absences are Julian Araujo, because of and injury, and Rodolfo Pizarro. With the Germany match being the most important friendly not only in Jaime Lozano’s tenure but possibly since 2020, it’s not surprising that every available player was called. The surprises are the first call ups to Ramon Juarez and Julio Gonzalez as well as the return of Marcel Ruiz.

Mexico will start their FIFA dates by playing Ghana on October 14th in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. They would then travel to Philadelphia to face Germany on October 17th in Lincoln Financial Field.