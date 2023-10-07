Pumas get back to winning ways after crushing Queretaro

Pumas crushed Querétaro on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory. In a sparsely attended mid-week game, the home team were the better side and took advantage of Querétaro going down to 10 players early on to get a solid victory just prior to a tough matchup against city rivals Cruz Azul today. Querétaro will have a tough trip against Toluca tomorrow, where they probably get another defeat.

Pumas came out with a very offensive lineup, including starting with Gabriel Fernandez and Juan Ignacio Dinenno up top. Off a free kick, the ball got to Fernandez, but his right-footed shot went well wide. Pablo Barrera made a great move and then get off a good shot that Julio Gonzalez stopped with a great save. Christian Tabo then fired off a shot that Guillermo Allison got to, but almost bobbled into the net before getting it back. Then, Adrian Aldrete got in a good, low cross that defender Emanuel Gularte tried to clear. but instead deflected it past Allison and into the net for an own goal that gave Pumas the 1-0 lead.

Gallos tried to bounce back and started to gain more possession for the first time in the match. Off a counter, Pumas had a 3 vs 2 that ended with Omar Dominguez tripping in the area and handling the ball. The ref failed to give a PK, but after going to VAR, he correctly called it and red carded Dominguez. Juan Ignacio Dinenno stepped up to take the shot and got it past Allison to give Pumas the 2-0 lead. Barrera would then make a good move in the area, but his pass was cleared close to the line. Pumas had a couple of good chances and looked to have controlled the match as they would go into halftime with the 2-0 lead.

The second half started with Pumas subbing out Gabriel Fernandez for Gustavo del Prete. A cross into the area was just out of reach for Dinenno. Pumas soon got a free kick where Aldrete sent in a cross that defender Nathan headed from close range and past Allison to give Pumas a commanding 3-0 lead. Minutes later, a great cross into the area was headed brilliantly by Juan Ignacio Dinenno past Allison to give Pumas the 4-0 lead. Although it might have been the red card, that goal looked to have definitely killed the match. Pumas had another great chance when Del Prete got the ball in the area, but his shot was saved by The home side continued generating opportunities and Gallos were lucky not to come away with more goals against them. The match ended with Pumas securing a solid and resounding victory.

Although Pumas definitely were benefitted by Querétaro going down to 10 players, the fact is they were the better side well before it and the score was not only fair, but they should have score more. With a tough game in Estadio Azteca against Cruz Azul today, Antonio Mohamed decided to take out a couple of key players early while giving young players a chance like Montejan and Rivas. Pumas must be aware that it will be a much tougher match against a Cruz Azul side that also got a convincing win against Necaxa on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Querétaro were expected to lose, but not as badly and yet should improve on Sunday, although they have as tough a match against Toluca and should be expected to lose again.