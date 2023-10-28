Mexico announce U-17 World Cup squad

Mexico have named the squad that will take part in the 2023 U-17 World Cup to be held in Indonesia. Coach Raul Chabrand has named the 21 players that will make up the team seeded in Group F where they will face Germany, Venezuela, and New Zealand.

The call up list is the following:

Goalkeepers: Norberto Bedoya (America), Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake), Roberto Moreno (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Javen Romero (LAFC), Luis Navarrete (Toluca), Kevin Garcia (Santos), Jose Suarez (Cruz Azul), Manuel Sanchez (UNAM Pumas), Adrian Pelayo (North Carolina FC).

Midfielders: Fidel Barajas (Charleston Battery), Gael Alvarez (Pachuca), Jose Urias (Monterrey), Isaac Martinez (Chivas), Daniel Vasquez (Necaxa), Arturo Ortiz (Monterrey).

Forwards: Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Hugo Camberos (Chivas), Brandon Lomeli (Necaxa), Tahiel Jimenez (Santos), Francisco Valenzuela (Monterrey), Mateo Levy (Cruz Azul).

With most of the names that helped Mexico win the 2023 U-17 CONCACAF Championships in February that gave them the ticket to the World Cup and the ability to be seeded, Chabrand is hoping to build up another great performance by Mexico in the U-17 World Cup. In the last edition in 2019, Mexico went all the way to the final before losing to hosts Brazil by a 2-1 score. Mexico has won the World Cup twice (2005, 2011), finished twice in 2nd place (2013, 2019) and finished once in 4th place (2015).

Mexico will start their competition by facing Germany on November 12th. They will then face Venezuela on November 15th and close out their group stage against New Zealand on November 18th. All their matches will be played in Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia.