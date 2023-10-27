Mexicans Abroad: How to Watch (October 27-30, 2023)

MLS

Hector Herrera - Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 3:00 PM PT/5:00 PM CT/6:00 PM ET - Apple TV

Herrera and Houston have made their return to the playoffs after years of absence. The Mexican International has grown this season compared to last year and he will play a critical role in the first round of the postseason where Houston is favored to come out victorious over Real.

Chicharito - LA Galaxy - OUT DUE TO INJURY

Carlos Vela - LAFC vs. Vancouver

Saturday October 28, 2023 - 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET - Apple TV

While this season has been up and down, Vela and Co. have finally found their stride and are the notable favorites to defeat Vancouver.

La Liga

Andres Guardado - Real Betis vs. Osasuna

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET - ESPN+, Sky HD (MEX)

Guardado reached a huge milestone last week of 208 matches with Real Betis as a foreigner. While recently he has been used as a substitute, his achievements at Betis are nothing short of amazing.

Andres Guardado has become the foreigner with the most appearances (208) in the history of Real Betis.



Guardado surpassed the Brazilian player Denilson (207).



( eltrionly/IG) pic.twitter.com/kpHFOrkwwY — All Fútbol MX (@AllFutbolMX) October 21, 2023

Cesar Montes - Almeria vs. Las Palmas

Saturday October, 28, 2023 - 5:00 AM PT/7:00 AM CT/8:00 AM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

Montes left Espanyol after their relegation but it seems as though he might be relegated again considering Almeria are in last place with no wins after 10 games.

Julian Araujo - UD Las Palmas vs. Almeria

Saturday October 28, 2023 - 5:00 AM PT/7:00 AM CT/8:00 AM ET - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV, Sky HD (MEX)

The youngster has become a critical piece to Las Palmas after he came on loan from Barcelona. There’s no doubt that as long as he doesn’t get seriously injured, he should be able to make a move back to Barcelona next season.

Jordan Carrillo - Sporting Gijon vs. Espanyol

Saturday October 28, 2023 - 9:30 AM PT/11:30 AM CT/12:30 PM ET - ESPN+, LaLiga+ (International)

Just a year ago, Carrillo was having a tough time adjusting to European football. A year later he has adjusted well and has seen consistent minutes with the division two team.

Esteban Lozano - Sporting Gijon vs. Lealtad

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 4:00 AM PT/6:00 AM CT/7:00 AM ET - No legal stream available

The youngster started his time in Spain with the first team but has now been sent to the ‘B’ team. This allows him to grow his skill and earn time that he probably would not have gotten with the first team.

Eredivisie

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord vs. Twente

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 4:15 AM PT/6:15 AM CT/7:15 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Made his debut in the Champions League earlier this week where he scored a brace and will look to continue to add to his scoring record in league play. In 11 matches with Feyenoord, he has scored 15 goals.

SANTIAGO GIMENEZ CAN'T STOP SCORING!



He has a brace on his Champions League debut for Feyenoord. That's 15 goals this season!



Best striker in CONCACAF? pic.twitter.com/RVHF66OhpD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 25, 2023

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano - PSV vs. Ajax

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 6:30 AM PT/8:30 AM CT/9:30 AM ET - ESPN+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

So far Lozano hasn’t had an explosive return many expected would happen. So far his return has been more average and the team has made it more difficult for themselves to get out of the group stages of the Champions League.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez - Fulham FC vs. Brighton

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 7:00 AM PT/9:00 AM CT/10:00 AM ET - Peacock, Paramount+, (MEX)

Jimenez is another Mexican international that hasn’t met expectations with his move. In his eight appearances with Fulham he has yet to score a goal. Hopefully this is just a bump and he will be able to be the player everyone knows he can be.

Edson Alvarez - West Ham vs. Everton

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 6:00 AM PT/8:00 AM CT/9:00 AM ET - Telemundo, USA Network, NBS Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+ (MEX)

Alvarez has played a critical role since his arrival but the team so far is in the middle of the table currently sitting in 9th place.

Super League Greece 1

Orbelin Pineda - AEK Athens vs. PAOK

Monday October 30, 2023 - 10:30 AM PT/12:30 PM CT/1:30 PM ET - ANT1 Satellite (International)

Scored a goal in a 1-3 loss in a Europa League group stage match.

Orbelín Pineda strikes for AEK Athens!



The Mexican international gets his first goal in European competition. pic.twitter.com/LyxwV2mamv — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2023

Rodolfo Pizarro -AEK Athens vs. PAOK

Monday October 30, 2023 - 10:30 AM PT/12:30 PM CT/1:10 PM ET - ANT1 Satellite (International)

Pizarro has seen consistent minutes with Athens after leaving the MLS where his career had hit a stand still.

Serie A

Johan Vasquez - Genoa vs. Salernitana

Friday October 27, 2023 - 11:45 AM PT/1:45 PM CT/2:45 PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

While Vasquez has become a crucial part to the defense, the team currently sits in 15th place and needs to start stacking up the wins if they want to avoid relegation after just earning promotion this season.

Guillermo Ochoa - Salernitana vs. Genoa

Friday October 27, 2023 - 11:45 AM PT/1:45 PM CT/2:45 PM ET - Paramount+, Star+ (MEX), ESPN Mexico

Currently Ocha and Salernitana sit in the relegation zone in 19th place with zero wins. Maybe this weekend will change things as they face Genoa and Ochoa will face teammate Johan Vasquez.

Belgian First League

Gerardo Arteaga - KRC Genk vs. Kortrijk

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 11:15 AM PT/1:15 PM CT/2:15 PM ET - ESPN+, DAZN

After starting in a Europa Conference group stage match, it’s highly likely he will be used as a substitute this weekend with the short turn around.

Russian Premier League

Luis Chavez - Dynamo Moscow vs. Ural

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 6:30 AM PT/8:30 AM CT/9:30 AM ET - No legal stream available

Chavez has adjusted well to playing Russian football and has earned a starting position in the starting lineup.

Primeira Liga

Jorge Sanchez - FC Porto vs. Vizela

Sunday October 29, 2023 - 1:30 PM PT/3:30 PM CT/5:30 PM ET - DAZN

His time at Ajax did not go as planned and neither has his time at Porto. He has only seen a few minutes of action and it does not seem likely he will take over the starting RB position any time soon.

Women’s Side

NWSL

Maria Sanchez - Houston Dash - SEASON OVER

Diana Ordoñez - Houston Dash - SEASON OVER

Emily Alvarado - Houston Dash - SEASON OVER

Scarlett Camberos - Angel City - SEASON OVER

Liga F

Kenti Robles - Real Madrid INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Jimena Lopez - Valencia vs. INTERNATIONAL BREAK

With so many Mexicans playing abroad there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!