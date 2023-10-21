Club América welcomes Club Santos to the Azteca looking to continue their dominance performance

Club América welcomes Club Santos to the Azteca tonigh, hoping to continue their momentum in the final stretch of regular league play. Santos do not have it easy, as this season has been a rough one and will need to win if they plan to make it to make it to the post season.

The Aguilas will more than likely finish out the regular season without Diego Valdés who was injured during the international break. Valdés was subbed out in the 22nd minute during World Cup Qualifiers with Chile who ended up losing the match 0-3 to Venezuela.

While it’s not ideal to have one of their best players out for possibility the remainder of the season, the Aguilas will be perfectly fine. They have many players that can and will step up during the Chilean’s absence. Henry Martin has made his way back to the team after a leg injury sidelined him, and Julian Quiñones is hitting his momentum at just the right moment. The more those two play together, the stronger the chemistry will be not only for them, but for the team.

The same can’t be said for Santos. Currently the Guerreros sit in 12th place and have received 22 goals in 11 games. Their worst defeat of the season came just a few weeks ago in Week 9 when Necaxa came into their home stadium and got five goals past them. It’s crazy to think that just a year ago during the 2022 Apertura season they finished in 3rd place during the regular season and now they are struggling to get into a play-off game. Even if they can’t get past América the rest of their schedule will not be an easy one. They will face Juárez, Mazatlán, Toluca, Monterrey, and San Luis to close out the regular season. The final three teams will be difficult considering their current form, but Juárez and Mazatlán should not be taken lightly and those matches will be highly contested. It might just be a long night for Santos, who will do everything in their power to slow down the giant that is Club América.

Overall Record:

Santos: 18 Wins

América: 42 Wins

Draws: 21

When: Saturday October 21, 2023

Where: Estadio Azteca, CDMX, Mexico

Watch: TUDN (USA), Univisión (USA), FuboTV (USA), TUDN (MEX), Canal 5 (MEX), Afizzionados (MEX), ViX (MEX)