Liga MX Femenil viewing guide: 2023 Clausura, Week 1

Liga MX Femenil returns to the airwaves tomorrow, and there are no shortage of good matchups. Friday sees two re-tooled teams in Querétaro and Pachuca kicking off the season, and then later two teams that didn’t do much re-tooling face off as Chivas hosts Pumas.

Saturday’s lone game is the Clásico Joven, and Sunday has Puebla hosting Rayadas and Juárez hosting Mazatlán. Rounding out the week on Monday is an improved Tijuana facing off against Toluca, León hosting Necaxa, Tigres starting their quest to repeat as champions by hosting Atlas, and Santos hosting San Luis in the late match.

This week (all records are in W-D-L format, all times as listed):

Friday, January 6

Gallos Blancos de Querétaro (0-0-0) vs. Pachuca (0-0-0) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Guadalajara (0-0-0) vs. UNAM Pumas (0-0-0) - 7:06 PM - FOX Premium (Mexico), Chivas TV, Telemundo Deportes App (United States)

Saturday, January 7

Cruz Azul (0-0-0) vs. América (0-0-0) - 12:00 PM - ViX+

Sunday, January 8

Puebla F.C. (0-0-0) vs. Monterrey (0-0-0) - 12:00 PM - Azteca Digital (Mexico)

FC Juárez (0-0-0) vs. Mazatlán FC (0-0-0) - 5:00 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Monday, January 9

Toluca (0-0-0) vs. Club Tijuana (0-0-0) - 5:00 PM - ViX+

León (0-0-0) vs. Necaxa (0-0-0) - 5:05 PM - FOX Sports (Mexico)

Tigres UANL (0-0-0) vs. Atlas (0-0-0) - ViX+

Santos Laguna (0-0-0) vs. Atlético San Luis (0-0-0) - FOX Sports (Mexico), FOX Deportes (United States)