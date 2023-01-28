America look to win first game of season against last placed Mazatlan

Club America welcome Mazatlán FC to the Estadio Azteca tonight (10:05 PM ET/9:05 PM CT/7:05 PM PT) looking for a win after three consecutive draws to open the season. Mazatlan, whose Week 1 match was postponed, are also looking for their first win after two losses. On paper, this should be an easy matchup for the Aguilas, but with their slow start, the Cañoneros might be able to steal a point, possibly all three.

America are off to a slow start this season, just like the last one. They faced Querétaro, Toluca, and Puebla with all three games ending in ties. The Querétaro game was the most shocking. Gallos Blancos finished in last place last season while the Aguilas finished in first, and yet they still struggled against them. A game that should have been an easy victory and three points was instead a tough opening game for the hosts. Then, when they traveled to ‘The Infierno’ to face Toluca, they found themselves chasing a draw and were lucky to walk away with a point. Last week, they welcomed Puebla to the Azteca where they allowed the visitors to equalize the game twice and also walk away with a point.

America will be facing a Mazatlán club who have been unlucky in their first two games. Even against a team that’s dead last, it wouldn’t be a surprise if America struggles. With a high caliber offense, they should have no issues scoring, but even then they still do. It’s worrisome that players like Henry Martin, Jonathan Rodriguez, and Alejandro Zendejas struggle like they do. Aguilas might not even have Zendejas at full strength for the game, seeing as he’s returning from international duty with the United States. He played a big chunk of the game and made an impact on the pitch. The youngster is very dangerous up the flanks and America will need him, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be starting or coming off the bench tonight. Last week, Puebla did an incredible job of shutting down the offense which in return frustrated the Aguilas who have yet to show up this season. Mazatlan will look to do the same tonight.