Here’s another edition of Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:
Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo
2023 season has yet to begin.
Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
2023 season has yet to begin.
Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy
2023 season has yet to begin.
Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC
2023 season has yet to begin.
Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis
Played 118 minutes in the semifinals of the Supercopa. Two minutes before the whistle blew, Guardado was shown a red card and won’t be available for the Copa del Rey Round of 16 game this Wednesday.
Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla
Still out due to injury.
Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol
Played the full 90 minutes in 0-1 defeat in the Copa del Rey match.
Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo
While there have been rumors about his next destination, a recent article revealed Real Oviedo are not the ones making a decision regarding his future with the club. Premier League side Arsenal will evaluate and make a final decision on whether the youngster will continue in Spain or make his way back to the English club. As of this moment, there’s no word on where Flores will go.
Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon
Was not part of the team roster for the upcoming Copa del Rey game as he’s still recovering from an injury picked up last game.
Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga
Might be on the move again considering he’s seen little action in Portugal. Reports originally stated Lainez was moving back to Mexico to play with either Tigres or back to Club America. America, however, reportedly ruled themselves out after Lainez asked for a high salary which the club denied.
América— Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) January 17, 2023
Ni Diego Lainez ni Kevin Álvarez.
Lainez pidió un sueldo de 2 millones y el club no cedió. Pachuca dijo NO por su jugador.
Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B
His time in Portugal has gone well as he’s won a starting role with Sporting B. The first team is also fond of him, seeing as last year he was registered with the first team as an available player for the Champions League for a handful of games. His name was ultimately not on the roster sheet for the games, but it is a positive sign for the 19 year-old.
Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord
Scored a goal over the weekend in a 0-3 win. This makes seven goals in 670 minutes for the youngster who has made the most of his time in the Netherlands.
Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full match in a 0-0 draw at home.
Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax
Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw at home. His time in Europe has gone well as he has cemented himself into the starting lineup.
Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV
Came in as a sub and played 60 minutes in a 2-2 draw on the road.
Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Played 84 minutes in a 0-1 loss in the FA Cup.
Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens
Played the full match and scored a goal in a 3-0 win in the Greek Cup. In his last six games, Pineda has scored four goals and recorded two assists.
Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese
Played the full match and even scored his PK when the match went to penalties. Cremonese upset Napoli in the Coppa Italia.
Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli
While it seems Lozano was having a great time in Italy, that might not be the reality. Reports have emerged saying Napoli are looking to get rid of the Mexican international.
Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana
Played the full match in an 8-2 loss over the weekend. This is the largest amount of goals Ochoa has ever allowed in a game. His defense does him no favors at all and with only three games played, it certainly appears it’ll be a long season for Ochoa.
Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk
Did not see any action in a 2-3 win on the road.
Women’s Side
Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
2023 season has yet to begin.
Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign
2023 season has yet to begin.
Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash
Was traded to the Houston Dash where she’ll play alongside Mexican international Maria Sanchez.
TRADE ALERT!— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) January 12, 2023
The Courage and Dash have made a trade to kick off the #NWSLDraft that gives the Courage the eighth overall pick tonight and Houston's 2024 natural first round pick.
Forward Diana Ordóñez and the #30 pick go to Houston.
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/CcALr0DHMR pic.twitter.com/LNq0wNPiE1
Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid
Saw some action in a 4-0 win at home.
Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims
Played the full match in a 2-0 loss on the road.
Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City
After departing from Scotland, the Mexican international has yet to sign with another team. Rumors have circulated she might head back to Rayadas or even Club América. During Monday’s game where America defeated Puebla, analysts during the game made the announcement that head coach Villacampa is looking to sign another player and her name is Desiree Monsivais. However, nothing is set in stone.
With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!
Loading comments...