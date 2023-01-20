Here’s another edition of Mexicans Abroad

And here’s your weekly recap:

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

2023 season has yet to begin.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

2023 season has yet to begin.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

2023 season has yet to begin.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

2023 season has yet to begin.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 118 minutes in the semifinals of the Supercopa. Two minutes before the whistle blew, Guardado was shown a red card and won’t be available for the Copa del Rey Round of 16 game this Wednesday.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played the full 90 minutes in 0-1 defeat in the Copa del Rey match.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

While there have been rumors about his next destination, a recent article revealed Real Oviedo are not the ones making a decision regarding his future with the club. Premier League side Arsenal will evaluate and make a final decision on whether the youngster will continue in Spain or make his way back to the English club. As of this moment, there’s no word on where Flores will go.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Was not part of the team roster for the upcoming Copa del Rey game as he’s still recovering from an injury picked up last game.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Might be on the move again considering he’s seen little action in Portugal. Reports originally stated Lainez was moving back to Mexico to play with either Tigres or back to Club America. America, however, reportedly ruled themselves out after Lainez asked for a high salary which the club denied.

América



Ni Diego Lainez ni Kevin Álvarez.



Lainez pidió un sueldo de 2 millones y el club no cedió. Pachuca dijo NO por su jugador. — Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) January 17, 2023

Jesus Alcantar: Portugal - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP B

His time in Portugal has gone well as he’s won a starting role with Sporting B. The first team is also fond of him, seeing as last year he was registered with the first team as an available player for the Champions League for a handful of games. His name was ultimately not on the roster sheet for the games, but it is a positive sign for the 19 year-old.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Scored a goal over the weekend in a 0-3 win. This makes seven goals in 670 minutes for the youngster who has made the most of his time in the Netherlands.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 0-0 draw at home.

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw at home. His time in Europe has gone well as he has cemented himself into the starting lineup.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Came in as a sub and played 60 minutes in a 2-2 draw on the road.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Played 84 minutes in a 0-1 loss in the FA Cup.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played the full match and scored a goal in a 3-0 win in the Greek Cup. In his last six games, Pineda has scored four goals and recorded two assists.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Played the full match and even scored his PK when the match went to penalties. Cremonese upset Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

While it seems Lozano was having a great time in Italy, that might not be the reality. Reports have emerged saying Napoli are looking to get rid of the Mexican international.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match in an 8-2 loss over the weekend. This is the largest amount of goals Ochoa has ever allowed in a game. His defense does him no favors at all and with only three games played, it certainly appears it’ll be a long season for Ochoa.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Did not see any action in a 2-3 win on the road.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

2023 season has yet to begin.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

2023 season has yet to begin.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Was traded to the Houston Dash where she’ll play alongside Mexican international Maria Sanchez.

TRADE ALERT!



The Courage and Dash have made a trade to kick off the #NWSLDraft that gives the Courage the eighth overall pick tonight and Houston's 2024 natural first round pick.



Forward Diana Ordóñez and the #30 pick go to Houston.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/CcALr0DHMR pic.twitter.com/LNq0wNPiE1 — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) January 12, 2023

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Saw some action in a 4-0 win at home.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Played the full match in a 2-0 loss on the road.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

After departing from Scotland, the Mexican international has yet to sign with another team. Rumors have circulated she might head back to Rayadas or even Club América. During Monday’s game where America defeated Puebla, analysts during the game made the announcement that head coach Villacampa is looking to sign another player and her name is Desiree Monsivais. However, nothing is set in stone.

With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that is the case, reach out and let us know. See you next week!