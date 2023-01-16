Mexico announces squad for U17 CONCACAF Qualifiers training camp

Mexico has announced the squad for the training camp before the 2023 U17 Championship, which will be played in Guatemala. Mexico will be coached by Raul Chabrand, and will hope to retain their title which they won in 2019 (the last time the tournament was played) en route to their second place finish in the 2019 U17 World Cup.

The call up list was as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake), Roberto Moreno (Cruz Azul), Norberto Bedolla (America), Sergio Barajas (Santos)

Defenders: Jonathan Flores (Pumas), Javen Romero (LAFC), Luis Navarrete (Toluca), Jose Muro (Monterrey), Jose Suarez (Cruz Azul), Gabriel Medina (Pachuca), Kevin Garcia (Santos),

Midfielders: Israel Tello (Necaxa), Hugo Camberos (Chivas), Alex Valencia (Santos), Gael Alvarez (Pachuca), Isaac Martinez (Chivas), Alejandro Urias (Monterrey), Cristian Inda (Chivas), Yerar Azcarate (Pachuca), Adrian Fernandez (America), Jose Arroyo (Toluca), Omar Galvez (Monterrey), Brandon Lomeli (Necaxa)

Forwards: Stephano Carrillo (Santos), Fidel Barajas (Charleston Battery), Francisco Valenzuela (Monterrey), Jose Ulloa (Santos), Joaquin Mozica (Monterrey)

Mexico will be in camp until February 4. They will play for friendlies during the camp, although the teams they’ll play have not yet been announced. The 2023 U17 CONCACAF Championship will be played in Guatemala from February 11 to the 26th. Mexico is in Group E along with the host Guatemala, Panama, and Curacao. Mexico will open their tournament with a match against Curacao on February 11 before facing hosts Guatemala on February 13. Mexico will then close out their group stage participation with Panama on February 15th. All of their matches will be at Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City.