Mexicans Abroad is back in full swing after the World Cup has ended

Hector Herrera: USA - MLS - Houston Dynamo

Out of season.

Julian Araujo: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out of season.

Chicharito: USA - MLS - LA Galaxy

Out of season.

Carlos Vela: USA - MLS - LAFC

Out of season.

Andres Guardado: Spain - La Liga - Real Betis

Played 45 minutes in 1-2 win on the road. This game marks his 150th game with Real Betis and he’s close to reaching the milestone of 300 games in La Liga.

Tecatito: Spain - La Liga - Sevilla

Still out due to injury.

Cesar Montes: Spain - La Liga - Espanyol

Played 84 minutes in his league debut and ended the night with a yellow card. Hopefully the Mexican international can help the Spanish team avoid relegation as Espanyol are 19th currently.

Marcelo Flores: Spain - Segunda División - Real Oviedo

Remained on the bench in a 1-3 loss. The youngster’s move to Spain has not been the smoothest and maybe another change would be for the best.

Daniel Alonso Aceves: Spain - Segunda Division - Real Oviedo

His loan has ended and he’ll make his way back to Mexico.

Jordan Carrillo: Spain - Segunda Division - Sporting Gijon

Was a starter and played 67 minutes in a 1-1 draw.

Diego Lainez: Portugal - Premeira Liga - SC Braga

Was not called up for the recent game. His time in Portugal might come to an end soon as he’s received little minutes with Braga. Many have called Lainez the future of Mexico but right now his career is in a dark place.

Santiago Gimenez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - Feyenoord

Played 30 minutes in a 1-1 draw. The youngster scored what would’ve been the game winner, but it was rightfully disallowed as he was offside.

Edson Alvarez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw and was the player with the most duels won (10).

Jorge Sanchez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - AFC Ajax

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw on the road.

Erick Gutierrez: Netherlands - Eredivisie - PSV

Saw 22 minutes of action in a scoreless draw where he recorded 13 precise passes (81%). Gutierrez has made a statement to become a starter, but so far has only been used as a sub.

Raul Jimenez: England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Played 63 minutes in a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup. While he did struggle a bit, he was able to help create chances for his teammates by opening lanes with his runs.

Orbelin Pineda: Greece - Super League Greece 1 - AEK Athens

Played 90 minutes and scored the lone goal to help his side win at home. Since his return from the World Cup, the Mexican international has scored two goals and recorded one assist.

Johan Vasquez: Italy - Serie A - US Cremonese

Did not appear on the roster where the team went on to lose 2-0 on the road. This leaves the Italian club in last place and in danger of relegation. It also marks the second consecutive game the Mexican international has not been part of the gameday roster. Not a good look for the youngster who didn’t see a single minute of action during the World Cup and who is hoping to gain rhythm with his club.

Chucky Lozano: Italy - Serie A - Napoli

Played 27 minutes in a 0-2 win on the road.

Guillermo Ochoa: Italy - Serie A - Salernitana

Played the full match in a 1-1 draw. He recorded 7 saves which brings his total saves to 16 in only two games. If this is how his first 180 minutes have gone so far, it’s going to be a very long season for Ochoa.

Gerardo Arteaga: Belgium - Belgian First Division A - KRC Genk

Played the full 90 minutes in a 3-1 win at home.

Women’s Side

Maria Sanchez: USA - NWSL - Houston Dash

Out of season.

Jimena Lopez: USA - NWSL - OL Reign

Out of season.

Diana Ordonez: USA - NWSL - NC Courage

Out of season.

Alexia Delgado: USA - NCAA - Arizona State University

Out of season.

Kenti Robles: Spain - Primera Division - Real Madrid

Played the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 win in a Madrid derby.

Emily Alvarado: France - Division 1 Feminine - Stade de Reims

Did not play.

Desiree Monsivais: Scotland - SWPL 1 - Glasgow City

Announced she and the club have mutually parted ways. Rumors have swirled, but nothing official has been announced about her next destination.





With so many Mexicans playing abroad, there may have been some news missed. If you feel that's the case, reach out and let us know.