Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has new Black Adam film message for Tigres fans

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Club Tigres? Mexican soccer? All of these lumped together you ask? YES.

The Rock has a new movie coming out: Black Adam. What’s new, right? The solicited superstar will be starring alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, with the special appearances of the once James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan as well as actress Viola Davis. It’s a DC Comics superhero film based on the character of the same name and scheduled to hit theaters October 21, 2022 in the US.

Yesterday, Tigres posted a video on their twitter account of the Black Adam movie trailer. But why would they do this you ask? Well, there is a unique 20-second video attached to it before the trailer actually begins which explains the connection between the two parties.

In his message for the Mexican club, The Rock goes on to say, “Hola! Incomparables! I’m talkin’ about you, Club Tigres. The moment is here. Check out the new trailer of Black Adam and stay tuned because something BIG is coming to Tigres stadium this Saturday. I’ll see you there.”

Thanks to their deal with Warner, Tigres, just as they did prior to the Batman movie release, have now prepared a special number for DC’s Black Adam for tomorrow’s match when they host León in the Estadio Universitario. As part of the show, Tigres will come out onto the field with a special jersey which will display the name of the film and probably a logo somewhere on a sleeve, just as the Batman jersey did. They will more than likely don a special black jersey as well. The official press release also mentions there will be a halftime surprise for all the fans in attendance. The film will be released in theaters in Mexico on October 20th.