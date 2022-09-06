America look to tie their record of eight consecutive wins tonight against Atletico San Luis

America welcome Atletico San Luis tonight (7:05 PM PT/9:05 PM CT/10:05 PM ET) to Estadio Azteca looking to stay atop the table with a win. While a struggling San Luis have hopes of retaining a repechaje spot with a win tonight. A loss combined with a win from teams right underneath them can potentially kick them out of the top 12.

San Luis have only won three games all season. Their first win came against Guadalajara, who were struggling in the beginning of the season, but are now in 8th place. Their second win came against Pumas who are currently two points away from last place. Their last win came against Toluca, which was a surprise considering they are in fifth place and doing well this season.

Tonight, San Luis will be without defender Ricardo Chavez, who received a red card last game against Tijuana. Originally it was a yellow, but after the referee used VAR, it was rightfully changed to a red card for a reckless tackle. Now, they have to face an America side who are relentless on the attack without their starting defender.

America and San Luis have faced off seven times, with America winning five of those games to San Luis’ two. The last time these two met was back in early February during the Clausura 2022, when San Luis came into the Azteca and defeated the Aguilas 2-3. It was overall a bad game for the hosts who were down three goals by the 61st minute. The two goals they scored came in the final minutes of the game. First, in the 90th minute, and then in added time, in the 94th minute. America had one last chance to tie the game in the 96th minute when they were awarded a corner, but San Luis held on for the win.

San Luis have a big task ahead of them. The America they faced back in February is not the same team they will face tonight. America have scored 26 goals so far this season, while San Luis have only scored 11 (which is the same amount the hosts have conceded this season). Overall, it looks pretty grim for San Luis but crazier things have happened in the league before.