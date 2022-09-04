America take 1st place after Tigres fail to find an equalizer

Apart from the goal they conceded, America were able to dominate the game and hold off Tigres for a 2-1 win at home. Miguel Hererra’s side had no answers and looked frustrated as the night went on. They go back home with three draws and one loss in their last four games. America secure their seventh consecutive win and move to first place over Monterrey due to goal differential.

In the first half, it only took one minute for America to score after Richard Sanchez sent a through ball to Alejandro Zendejas, who was able to pass it off to Jonathan Rodriguez for the first goal of the night. It didn’t take long for Tigres to equalize when in the 10th minute, Emilio Lara was caught ball watching as the ball was sent into the box and over his head to the feet of Andre-Pierre Gignac. Gignac did not waste the opportunity and sent the ball past Memo Ochoa to tie the game 1-1. As the half went on, it looked as if both teams were going to go into the locker room with a draw. That was until added time when Zendejas took out two defenders and slipped the ball past the hand of goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, where the ball hit the far post and went in. At first glance it looked as if it was an own goal because it hit the feet of Igor Lichnovsky when it went in, but upon further review the ball had already crossed the line when it hit his feet. It was poor defense from Tigres on that goal who appeared to just be waiting for the half to end.

The second half started with both teams having opportunities to score. Tigres had some dangerous chances, but mostly spent the second half looking frustrated. When America held onto the ball, Tigres couldn’t steal it and the frustration was noticeable. America was the one with the most dangerous shots, and if it wasn’t for Nahuel, the score would’ve been more lopsided. Zendejas had at least three shots on goal that were all blocked by Nahuel and even a goal that was declared offside. Zendejas has been in great form this tournament, creating dangerous plays up the right flank. In the last 10 minutes of the game, America were more than happy to keep the ball as time was winding down. It was similar to how Tigres were waiting for the first half to end when America scored their second goal. Thankfully for America, the goal never went in when the defense fell asleep and Ochoa had to come out to stop the shot and Lara was able to kick the ball out of danger. That was the last chance Tigres had to at least leave the Estadio Azteca with a point.

Tigres go back home after a tough loss where they were unable to break through the America defense and became more and more frustrated as the game went on. They were simply unable to adapt and now have some serious questions they need answered as they face Toluca on Wednesday. America welcome Atletico San Luis at home as they look to tie their record of 8 consecutive wins which they accomplished back in 1997. With seven consecutive wins, they have tied their Guardianes 2021 record.