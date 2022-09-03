Mexico announce friendly against Iraq

Mexico have announced their last World Cup preparations friendly to be played against Iraq. It will be the second to last friendly, with the last taking placed against Sweden, which had already been announced. Both of these matches will be played in Girona, Spain, where Mexico will be holding their final training camp. The Iraq match will take place on November 9th, while the Sweden one will be held a week later, on November 16th. Both matches will take place in Estadio Montilivi in Girona. Mexico will make their debut in the 2022 World Cup on November 22nd against Poland in Doha, Qatar.

El Tri will close out their preparations for the World Cup facing two teams that look to prepare for their competition in the World Cup. Mexico is placed in Group C along with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Thus, the probable need to face an Asian side like Iraq and a European team like Sweden, although it’s debatable if they are all that similar to Saudi Arabia and Poland, respectively. Their final training camp will be in Girona and while it should be a good test, they could also have players being careful as to not risk participation in the World Cup with an injury, although the need to win a starting spot could have the opposite effect. Under Coach Gerardo Martino, Mexico hasn’t played with many teams outside the confederation. This would be their first match against an Asian side since November 17, 2020, when they faced Japan in a European tour. Their last match against a UEFA side was against Iceland in May 29th, 2021. Both of those matches were won by Mexico. El Tri will have friendlies against Peru and Colombia in the September FIFA dates before their matches against Iraq and Sweden.